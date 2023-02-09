The Real Reason For Brendan Fraser’s Weight Gain: Everything You Need To Know

Brendan James Fraser, an American-Canadian actor born on December 3, 1968, is well-recognised for his main parts in the blockbuster, comedic, and tragic movies. He received his degree from Cornish College of the Arts in 1990, and his first movie was Dogfight (1991). In 1992, the comedies Encino Man and School Ties gave Fraser his big break. He rose to fame for playing Rick O’Connell in the Mummy trilogy and the lead in George of the Jungle (1997). (1999–2008). In addition to fantastical roles in Bedazzled (2000) and Journey to the Center of the Earth, he took on dramatic roles in Gods and Monsters (1998), The Quiet American (2002), and Crash (2004). (2008).

The actual reason for Brendan’s weight gain

As one age, it is practically impossible to prevent gaining weight unless one has a metabolism designed like a race car. The actor who appears to be gaining weight may only be experiencing this. According to rumours, he gained weight quickly to get in shape for his role as a morbidly obese hermit in the next movie, The Whale, which will be released in December 2022.

Fraser plays an English teacher who is obese and depressed and wants to get in touch with his estranged daughter in the Darren Aronofsky-directed movie. Fraser is well-known for his work in Mother and Black Swan. The fact that Fraser had previously taken a break from acting also caused fans to worry. After his work in the Mummy movies, the George of the Jungle actor battled some injuries.

He underwent partial knee replacement surgery, back surgery, and even vocal chord surgery. Fraser spent a lot of time in hospitals during the next seven years due to the numerous operations and treatments.

Is Brendan doing anything to lose weight?

As a result of his leading part in The Whale, the actor’s weight gain has once again been a topic of discussion. Brendan plays a 270-pound schoolteacher who slowly eats himself to death in the drama movie while mourning the loss of his wife. Even though the Doom Patrol actor had to spend hours in the makeup chair having prosthetics applied to change his appearance, he claims that gaining some weight in real life made it simpler to get into character.

Brendan, who co-starred in the movie Bedazzled, has previously discussed the weight he put on after requiring several operations brought on by the physical stress he felt when performing stunts in the late ’90s for films like The Mummy (1997) and George of the Jungle (1997). (1999).

The actor’s weight increase and how it impacts his physical appearance don’t seem to be affecting him much now. Aside from what was done on purpose for The Whale, the weight increase could be a side effect of ageing and surgery. In January 2023, after The Whale won a Critics’ Choice Award, the topic of debate switched to how well-dressed he was.

