Bree Runway declares new mixtape’2000AND4EVA’, together with guest artist Rico Terrible

Bree Runway is put to capitalise on a major season for her career together with the coming launch of her brand new mixtape’2000AND4EVA’, announced today (October 29).

The Hackney rapper required Instagram to declare the mixtape and discuss the tracklist, including features from Rico Terrible, Maliibu Miitch and Yung Baby Tate. ‘2000AND4EVA’ is set for launch Friday November 6.

View Runway’s statement and mixtape art under:

There is also a yet-to-be-revealed attribute on the tune’ATM’ which looks on the mixtape.

The mixtape was preceded by a series of solo singles who Runway has published during the year, such as’Apeshit’,”Damn Daniel’ using Yung Baby Tate,”Gucci’ together with Maliibu Miitch and newly published cut’Small Nokia’.

Runway also emerged alongside Rina Sawayama to a remix of the single’XS’, taken from her debut album’SAWAYAMA’.

Talking to NME earlier that calendar year, Runway talked about she feels no pressure to create any 1 kind of music.

“It is normal for me to step into the studio and develop a nation, stone, or snare tune,” she explained.

“I would feel pressured when I had been focused on producing tunes which gave me large flows or something, however that I really don’t think about these types of things. During my trip, I only need to keep to flaunt the various sides of me”

Bree Runway’s ‘2000AND4EVA’ tracklist is:

1. Apeshit2. Small Nokia3. ATM (accomplishment ) ???) 4. Damn Daniel (feat. Yung Baby Tate)5. Rolls Royce6. Gucci (accomplishment ) Maliibu Miitch)7. 4 Nicole Thea & Baby Reign8. No Sir (Freestyle)9. Small Nokia (accomplishment. Rico Terrible ) [Bonus Track]