Breanna Stewart Reveals that Her Wife Is Pregnant: View the Adorable Mother’s Day Photo!

Breanna Stewart and Marta Xargay Casademont celebrated Mother’s Day this year by making a significant announcement. The basketball players, who originally met while playing for Dynamo Kursk, a Russian women’s basketball team, took to Instagram together to reveal that they are expecting their second child. They shared the news in a joint Instagram post, along with three photos.

One photo featured their 21-month-old daughter Ruby Mae Stewart Xargay, while another showed a pair of infant shoes. In the pregnancy announcement photo, the family wore matching white shirts and denim, highlighting Xargay Casademont’s growing baby bump. They captioned the post “When 3 becomes 4… October 2023. Happy Mother’s Day!”

The news was met with an outpouring of support from fans and fellow basketball players. Kelsey Plum, the reigning WNBA champion, left a comment saying “Congratulations,” and Sabrina Ionescu of the New York Liberty expressed her joy with a series of red heart emojis.

The couple’s first daughter, Ruby, was born on August 9, 2021, just days after Stewart, 28, won a gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics with Team USA. Speaking to PEOPLE magazine, Stewart expressed how Ruby’s arrival was the highlight of her year and one of the most incredible moments of her life. She described motherhood as the most important thing she has ever done and expressed her excitement for the future as they become a family of four.

Stewart also shared a surreal moment when she placed her gold medal next to her newborn daughter, highlighting the rarity for female athletes, especially women’s basketball players, to start a family while performing at their peak.