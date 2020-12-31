‘Breakin’ Star Shabba-Doo Adolfo Quiñones Dead at 65

Adolfo “Shabba-Doo” Quiñones, the renowned breakdancer and star of the 1984 film, “Breakin’,” has died.

Shabba-Doo’s spouse and children announced his sudden passing in L.A. Wednesday, only a day immediately after he had posted an graphic of himself in mattress, declaring he was feeling sluggish but had analyzed negative for COVID-19.

So considerably, no cause of loss of life has been introduced. Law enforcement sources notify us it appears a roommate identified Shabba unconscious Wednesday evening, and there ended up no indications of foul enjoy.

His sister reported goodbye in a heartfelt social media article, indicating … “My Coronary heart is Damaged apart we glance alike and DANCE ALIKE MY Coronary heart WILL Never BE THE Exact IT HURTS!”

Shabba-Doo rose to fame back in the ’80s, getting just one of the most perfectly-known and famous breakdancers on the West Coastline. He instantaneously became a heartthrob and intercourse symbol immediately after starring in “Breakin'” and “Breakin’ 2: Electric Boogaloo.”

In addition to his operate on the large screen, Shabba Doo also choreographed and appeared in Lionel Richie‘s “All Night Extended” tunes video

Shabba-Doo was born in Chicago before creating it big out West. He was a member of Toni Basil‘s iconic road dance crew The Lockers. Toni also posted about his unexpected dying.

Shabba was married 2 times. His initially marriage was to Gwendolyn Powell, and following they divorced in 1982 he married Lela Rochon. who he divorced 5 yrs later on.

He is survived by his daughter and son.

Shabba-Doo was 65.

RIP