‘Breakin” star and dance icon Adolfo Quiñones has died aged 65

Adolfo Quiñones – aka Shabba-Doo, star of breakdancing Breakin’ and Breakin’ 2: Electric Boogaloo – has died aged 65.

Toni Basil, who co-founded The Lockers, a crew which helped popularise avenue dance in the 1970s, together with Quiñones and others, shared information of his friend’s death on social media this afternoon (December 30).

“It is with severe disappointment The Lockers relatives announces the unforeseen passing of our beloved Adolfo Shabba-Doo Quiñones,” Basil tweeted. “In this challenging time we are requesting privacy.” A result in of demise has not still been uncovered.

A Chicago native, Quiñones was an innovator of the dance model that went on to be acknowledged as ‘locking’. He played Ozone in the strike breakdancing films Breakin’ and Breakin’ 2: Electric Boogaloo, which have been each introduced in 1984.

In addition to his movie and Tv set function, Quiñones also served as a choreographer to the likes of Lionel Richie, Madonna, and Luther Vandross. He was a principal dancer and most important choreographer on Madonna’s ‘Who’s That Lady?’ tour in 1987.

Tributes have started to pour in for Quiñones on the internet. "I just missing Yet another close friend… SHABBA-DO," Ice-T wrote, sharing a online video compilation of Quiñones dancing. "LA dance legend. You might know from the Breakin Films.. Has handed away… FF**K 2020 SHABBA-DOO MONTAGE."

Sheila E claimed: "I just heard I have dropped a different buddy Shabba doo. A fantastic Hiphop dancer. We toured collectively w/ Lionel Richie 1983. Gosh, Relaxation In Peace my brother. @officialshabbadoo @Shabba_Doo."

I just misplaced A different shut friend… SHABBA-DO. LA dance legend. You could know from the Breakin Movies.. Has passed away… FFUCK 2020 SHABBA-DOO MONTAGE

I just read I've misplaced a different friend Shabba do. A terrific Hiphop dancer. We toured collectively w/ Lionel Richie 1983. Gosh, Relaxation In Peace my brother. @officialshabbadoo @Shabba_Doo

White Guys Just cannot Leap actor Rosie Perez wrote: "No!! #AdolfoQuinones aka #ShabbaDoo A dance #Legend dropped! A true dance pioneer! I'm so saddened by this information and I'm so incredibly sorry Toni for your loss, the #Lockers, his cherished types and specially his spouse and children! Continue to be secure."

"Rest in Peace! Thank you for inspiring me to lock," added Miles Brown, star of hit Television demonstrate Black-ish.

No!! #AdolfoQuinones aka #ShabbaDoo A dance #Legend missing! A correct dance pioneer! I'm so saddened by this news and I'm so quite sorry Toni for your reduction, the #Lockers, his cherished kinds and primarily his family! Keep safe. ❤️❤️❤️. #SoulTrain #ElectricBoogaloo #HipHop #Legendary

Relaxation in Peace! Thank you for inspiring me to lock🥲 #ShabbaDoo

See more tributes to Adolfo Quiñones down below:

RIP Shabbadoo!!! This hip hop breakdancer appeared in the 1974 hip hop movie #Breakin and Breakin 2: Electric Boogaloo. Prayers and condolences to the relatives! Guy!!! ❤️🙏🏽 #Shabbadoo #ImAPioneer

Sad to hear of "Shabba-Doo" and his passing…he brought so substantially to the dance culture, an inspiration to a lot of, myself included…#TheLockers #ShabbaDoo #Breakin #ElectricBoogaloo #Ozone #AdolfoQuinones

Unfortunate to hear of the passing of #ShabbaDoo

Thank you so considerably for your talent and the remarkable reminiscences of watching you do ur factor when I was a youngster.

All the prayers to his household and beloved types.

Relaxation in all the Ability, Peace & Positivity the wind brings

👑🙏🏽👑#Pioneer

– Oh, no! 😭😭😭 #RIP #ShabbaDoo 💔💔💔

Adolfo Quiñones, the breakdancer and actor in the two Breakin' flicks of the 1980s, known as Shabba-Doo has died. He was 65.He also labored with Frank Sinatra, Bette Midler, Madonna and A few 6 Mafia, and named "hip-hop's initially matinee idol" by Dance Journal.

Breakin' and Breakin' 2 were being two of my favorite videos rising up largely due to the fact of his operate and choreography…

Relaxation in Power Adolfo "Shabba Doo" Quinones

Relaxation in Power Adolfo "Shabba Doo" Quinones

