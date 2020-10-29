‘Brave New World’ is Cancelled by Peacock Following 1 Season

Brave New World was cancelled by Peacock.

The brand new streaming website announced on Wednesday (October 28) they wouldn’t be renewing the show for another season.

“There won’t be 2 of Brave New World around Peacock,” Peacock said in an announcement to Deadline. “[Showrunner] David Wiener produced a thought-provoking and cinematic variation. We are thankful to the cast and crew that brought the entire world into life. We look forward to telling stories with David later on.”

According to the revolutionary publication by Aldous Huxley, Brave New World supposes a utopian society which has attained peace and stability throughout the prohibition of all monogamy, solitude, money, family members, and history . As taxpayers of New London, Bernard Marx (Harry Lloyd) and also Lenina Crowne (Jessica Brown Findlay) embark on a holiday into the Savage Landswhere they become embroiled into a violent and harrowing rebellion. Bernard and Lenina are rescued by John the Savage (Alden Ehrenreich), that escapes together back into New London. John’s coming in the New World shortly threatens to interrupt its ancestral stability, which makes Bernard and Lenina to grapple with the consequences.

The series also starred Demi Moore, Kylie Bunbury, Hannah John-Kamen, Sen Mitsuji, Joseph Morgan, and also Nina Sosanya.

Based on reports, the Brave New World has been shopped around to various sockets.