Brannon Braga Dishes on ‘Books of Blood’

Writer, director, and producer Brannon Braga is popularly famous for his”Star Trek: Voyager” and”Star Trek: Enterprise” collection, also as”Salem” and”The Orville”… and today Brannon is attracting horror master Clive Barker’s anthology”Books of Blood” into existence at a brand new film.

Just in time for Halloween,”Books of Blood” is flowing Hulu.

“Extra” Senior Music Correspondent Adam Weissler talked with Brannon concerning”Books of Blood” along with his other famous FOX TV show,”Cosmos: Possible Worlds.” Watch!

Have a look at the teaser for”Books of Blood” below.