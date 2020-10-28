Brandy, Erykah Badu, Teyana Taylor, also H.E.R.’s BET Cypher

Brandy, Erykah Badu, Teyana Taylor, and also H.E.R. have satisfactorily nourished my thoughts, body, and soul using their sheer ability. About Oct. 27, the set of femcees combined forces to spit out a few bars and function several ferocious looks in the BET Hip Hop Awards. Throughout the Ladies First cypher, every performer took turns rapping and rhyming across the song of Brandy’s 1994 struck”I Wanna Be ”

Taylor was up , dangling on all of her haters and naysayers effortlessly and cool assurance. H.E.R. took the microphone praising Black excellence along with paying tribute to Breonna Taylor, stating,”Young and commendable / Shady and cynical / Say a prayer, Breonna Taylor appeared deliberate / Dark queens with fantasies, beautiful, outstanding / Say you wan na t be down but nevertheless ai not detain them, however.”

Badu subsequently came along with her traditional cadence — letting everybody know she is not to be trifled with — accompanied closely by Brandy, who shut with the inspiring word for Black girls. “Know you Black and beautiful, move be thrilled / Constantly trust in God, your higher self, consider this vow / And should they say that the sky is your limit, then purchase a cloud” Whew, the electricity. See the quartet’s cypher above!