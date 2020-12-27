Brandi Glanville Spends Xmas With LeAnn Rimes Just after ‘Masked Singer’

Brandi Glanville used Xmas with LeAnn Rimes two weeks after she was accused of shading the Masked Singer winner.

“Hanging with the ideal masked singer of all time leannrimes,” the Serious Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, 48, captioned a picture on Instagram that confirmed the pair keeping up just one finger when donning matching Pol’ Atteu sequinned experience masks.

She also shared video clips on her Instagram Tale showing the Grammy winner, 38, singing even though sitting down at a grand piano with a mate. “Merry Xmas all people,” she captioned the clips.

“This is some severe growth suitable right here. I adore it,” one particular particular person commented on Glanville’s post, though an additional wrote, “I love that you guys are helpful now!! It will take a potent human being to allow bygones be bygones — life’s too short!”

The former actuality Television set star’s hangout with Rimes, who is married to Glanville’s ex-partner Eddie Cibrian, came fewer than two months soon after she was slammed for showing up to diss the “How Do I Live” songstress for appearing as The Solar on period 4 of The Masked Singer.

“I assume the sunlight is 100 % Leann Rimes. Though my young children say no way due to the fact she instructed them she would never ever do this demonstrate mainly because it is sooo beneath her,” the Bravo star tweeted in October as she referred to her sons with Cibrian, Mason, 16, and Jake, 12.

Two months afterwards, as the finale aired on December 16, the Drinking and Tweeting writer tweeted, “Hope my young ones reward mother The Sunshine Leanne Rimes [sic] wins the masked singer tonight #Spitfire.”

The next working day, Glanville took to Twitter to defend herself against allegations that she was attacking the nation star.

“First of all I did not shade or diss lean rimes I rooted for her to gain,” she wrote. “She plainly instructed my children that she’d by no means do the display to retain items a magic formula because they have massive mouths. She deserved to get I’m happy she won! quit looking at into s–t!”

More than the decades, the Famously Solitary alum has spoken brazenly about her strained marriage with Rimes, who had an affair with her Northern Lights costar Cibrian in 2007 when he was nonetheless married to Glanville.

Their long-functioning resentment seemingly came to an conclusion in April 2018, when the podcast host uncovered on social media that “the 3 of us sat and talked for hrs hashed everything out and the feud with @leannrimes Eddie and I is around. They will not be finding rid of me on any holiday seasons #modernfamily.”

