Brandi Glanville Denies Shading LeAnn Rimes About The Masked Singer

“She deserved to win … I’m glad she received!”

Brandi Glanville is setting the report straight right after some followers and a handful of superstar information stores speculated she was throwing shade at LeAnn Rimes’ overall look on “The Masked Singer” this period. The region singer received on Wednesday night’s finale.

On Thursday, the former “RHOBH” star — — who is the ex-wife of Rimes’ husband Eddie Cibrian — took to Twitter to tackle any confusion, denying she was dissing Rimes.

“Very first of all I did not shade or diss lean rimes [sic] I rooted for her to win,” tweeted Glanville, who shares sons Mason, 17, and Jake, 13, with Cibrian. “She plainly informed my children that she’d never ever do the display to continue to keep points a mystery due to the fact they have major mouths. She deserved to acquire I am happy she gained! prevent examining into shit!”

Whilst Glanville claimed she was thrilled about Rimes’ earn, a few of her followers were not purchasing it right after the Bravo star frequently misspelled Rimes’ title.

“Goodness 1st off you could not even spell her title appropriate, it LeAnn,” a person wrote, whilst an additional tweeted, “Slice the bullshit, if you weren’t trying to shade her you’d spell her identify ideal.”

A different lover took a kinder technique, indicating, “I enjoy you but I know it really is social media but spelling is important!! Haha”

1st of all I did not shade or diss lean rimes I rooted for her to win. She evidently explained to my young ones that she’d never ever do the clearly show to keep things a solution since they have large mouths. She deserved to win I’m glad she gained! end examining into shit! — Brandi Glanville (@BrandiGlanville) December 18, 2020

Glanville first predicted the Sun on the demonstrate was “100 %” Rimes way again in October.

“I think the sun is 100 per cent Leann Rimes #maskedsinger,” she tweeted at the time. “Whilst my little ones say no way mainly because she told them that she would by no means do this demonstrate due to the fact its [sic] sooo beneath her.”

Ahead of Wednesday’s finale, the podcast host also tweeted, “Hope my kids’ reward mom The Sun Leanne Rines [sic] wins the masked singer tonight #Spitfire.”