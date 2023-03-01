Brandi Glanville Continues to ‘Violently Deny Any Wrongdoing’ While Missing ‘Traitors’ Reunion Due to ‘RHUGT’ Fallout

Brandi Glanville is still dealing with the aftermath of her unceremonious exit from season 4 of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, despite her firm belief that she did nothing wrong.

Several sources have verified to PEOPLE that Glanville, 50, missed the season one reunion of The Traitors because she is cooperating with an investigation into an alleged incident that occurred last month while filming RHUGT with Caroline Manzo.

“Brandi wants nothing more than to attend The Traitors reunion,” a representative for Glanville tells PEOPLE exclusively. That was one of Brandi’s most enjoyable endeavors.

“Brandi has been banned from presenting her side of the story and in consequence, people have only heard spurious versions,” the spokesman continues. Brandi continues to insist she did nothing wrong and has denied all accusations.

Representatives for Peacock and Shed Media sent the following statement to PEOPLE at the time of the incident: “Cast and crew members’ well-being and protection on set are of the utmost importance, thus any concerns will be investigated thoroughly. Production has initiated a full investigation and is implementing corrective measures in this case.”

According to PEOPLE’s sources, Glanville and Manzo cut short their trip to Marrakech, Morocco. Glanville went too far with Manzo, 61, kissing her repeatedly without her permission during a party.

It was unwelcome, a source claimed at the time. “The fact that Caroline was upset about it did not seem to deter Brandi. Caroline claims that the situation rapidly deteriorated and that some very uncomfortable physical limits were crossed.”

As soon as Manzo let Glanville know how she felt, the next day in a text message Glanville reportedly apologized for hurting Manzo’s sentiments.

Production decided to notify upper management after the occurrence.

Although Manzo departed voluntarily after deciding she didn’t want to continue filming, Glanville was eventually asked to leave. Peacock also started looking into what happened right away.

After departing The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills following its fifth season in 2015, Glanville has remained a fixture on reality television. The mother of two has appeared on numerous reality TV shows, including Celebrity Apprentice, Celebrity Big Brother, Famously Single, and My Kitchen Rules, and she frequently returns to this one as a guest.

The Traitors featured Glanville and other Bravolebrities and reality stars, such as Kate Chastain from Below Deck and Reza Farahan from Shah’s of Sunset, participating in dangerous and demanding trials for a $250,000 prize.

Alan Cumming hosts this 10-part series from earlier in 2022, before Glanville’s time on RHUGT.

Peacock renewed the show for a second season in early February due to its high ratings and critical acclaim. The show is based on a Dutch model.

In addressing Glanville’s absence from Tuesday’s reunion, Andy Cohen simply said, “Unfortunately, she is not able to join us tonight.”