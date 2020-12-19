Bradley Walsh is King of Christmas Tv set — with whopping 18 appearances on the box over festive time

BRADLEY Walsh is the King of Christmas Television — with a massive 18 appearances on the box in excess of the festive time.

The star, 60, shines on both equally BBC1 and ITV, exhibiting off his acting and presenting talents.

He kicked off festive proceedings previous night time with his ITV activity display The Chase Celebrity Specific.

And the flexible star delivers ideal up to New Year’s Working day, enjoying a time-travelling bus driver in Physician Who, on BBC1.

There is also his family travelogue, Bradley Walsh and Son: Breaking Father — the Unseen Clearly show, Bradley Walsh’s How To Acquire A Match Clearly show, a one-off Blankety Blank and he is a visitor on The Jonathan Ross Xmas Exhibit.

Bradley turned a home identify enjoying factory boss Danny Baldwin in Coronation Avenue from 2004.

This 12 months, he landed a £2million strengthen, producing him the UK’s finest-paid presenter immediately after Ant and Dec.

His seven-figure deal for the BBC’s Blankety Blank sequence leap-frogged the likes of presenters Graham Norton and Phillip Schofield, and also pundit Gary Lineker.

Previously this 12 months, he disclosed he had stop booze and carbs just after currently being warned by coronary heart medical doctors he would die if he did not lose weight.

He explained: “I experienced a hold-up because my father, Daniel, died at the age of 59. I experienced it in my mind I had to get earlier my dad’s age.

“So turning 60 was a little bit of a milestone. I was 33 when he passed away. I’d just completed the Royal Range Exhibit and he never ever bought to see it.”

