Bradley Cooper Dating: Is that The Women Huma Abedin!

Love is blossoming. There is a new woman in Bradley Cooper’s life. Another source reveals that the actor-director, who is 47, is dating Huma Abedin.

According to the insider, “the couple has been private about their relationship and has tried to avoid being spotted in public.” The couple has a lot in common and has loved their time together; they wanted to get to know one another better before everyone else weighed in once they found out.

Cooper and 45-year-old Abedin, who was Hillary Clinton’s personal assistant and vice-chairperson for her presidential campaign in 2016, have been dating for a while now. They were first introduced to one another by Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour. Cooper and Abedin both attended the Met Gala, which Wintour is in charge of, this year.

Abedin, who wed 57-year-old disgraced congressman Anthony Weiner in 2010, filed for divorce from him in 2017. The divorce is almost complete. Jordan, their kid, is 10 years old.

Lea, who is 5 years old, is Cooper’s daughter with his ex-girlfriend, the 36-year-old model Irina Shayk. Cooper and Shayk continue to be good friends and co-parents; they frequently get together and stand behind one another at public events.

At the Nightmare Alley premiere in December, Shayk recently appeared to support Cooper. At the time, the actor described his bond with Shayk as “extremely special”.

Ingrid Esposito

Esposito, a star of NCIS, is Cooper’s first well-known partner, and she even convinced him to pop the question. The union took place in December 2006… then separated in May 2007.

Campbell Diaz

Even if it’s just a brief encounter, Diaz is worth remembering! In the fall of 2007, Cooper and the comedian went on dates with a then-married Ashton Kutcher and Demi Moore, as well as double-dating at football games.

R. Zellweger

The Oscar winner takes up a lot of room in the Cooper love timeline because they allegedly shared a home for a year before their patiently awaited movie Case 39 eventually arrived in theaters in 2010. Despite being photographed on dinner dates, vacations, and even family visits, Cooper and Zellweger refused to publicly acknowledge their relationship. Sadly, March 2011 marked the road’s conclusion.

O.J. Wilde

Before Jennifer Lopez, a newly divorced Wilde who had raven hair attracted Cooper’s eye. In June 2011, she attended the New York premiere of Cooper’s film The Hangover II, despite rumors that she was also eyeing Justin Timberlake.

Jessica Lopez

Following news of Lopez’s divorce from vocalist Marc Anthony, Cooper was said to be sweet on Lopez, according to rumors that peaked in October 2011. Dates included excursions to upscale eateries in Manhattan and fashion displays in Miami. However, the pair lost steam, and before meeting Saldana, Cooper was briefly spotted with gorgeous French actress Melanie Laurent.

Saldana, Zoe

Cooper and his co-star in The Words dated twice before calling it quit in 2013, the second time citing “conflicting schedules.” They are both stars of the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, thus their personal relationship ended there, but not their professional one.

The Suki Waterhouse

From March 2013 through March 2015, the actor was romantically linked to Waterhouse, a British actress, and model who is 17 years his junior. However, it appeared that they split amicably because they were seen getting together at Coachella just a few weeks later.

Theresa Shayk

When Cooper and his most recent lady love saw a Broadway performance together in March 2015, romance rumors began to circulate. Lea De Seine was born to him and the Russian model the following March, although they didn’t announce it until that April. Us announced the couple’s breakup in June 2019 after four years of dating.

Deborah Agron

Cooper and the Glee alum were once briefly linked, Us revealed in July 2022. When he and Huma [Abedin] started dating, “he was casually dating Dianna, but it wasn’t serious with Dianna yet,” a source said exclusively at the time.

Abedin, Huma

Prior to the 2022 Met Gala, Cooper and Abedin began dating after being introduced by Anna Wintour. An insider told Us in July that “Bradley and Huma have been dating for a few months now,” adding that the two “have a lot in common.” Their friends are really interested in following this relationship to see where it leads.

Bradley dated a number of women prior to meeting Huma Abedin. They couldn’t go together because they both dislike being the center of attention.