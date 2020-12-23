Brad Pitt Paying Xmas With 3 Children Amid Custody Fight

Creating spirits vivid! Brad Pitt will be celebrating the holidays with three of his and estranged wife Angelina Jolie’s children, a supply completely tells Us Weekly.

The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor, 57, will see his 14-calendar year-old daughter, Shiloh, and 11-calendar year-old twins, Knox and Vivienne, on Xmas Day, the insider claims.

“They can devote the night time with him on Christmas Eve,” the source adds, noting Pitt and Jolie, 45, previously talked over investing the holidays as a household when they ended up “getting along” previously this 12 months, but strategies have given that transformed.

The resource says the previous couples’ “egos have as soon as once again derailed” the initial concept of becoming all alongside one another for the holidays.

“Brad and Angelina are similarly accountable for the in no way-ending drama,” the insider provides. “Sadly, their youngsters are collateral destruction.”

The Fight Club actor and the Maleficent actress have been battling in court because Jolie filed for divorce in September 2016.

The exes, who ended up declared legally one in April 2019, have still to settle on a everlasting custody settlement for their little ones. The pair also share Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, and Maddox, 19, who is legally thought of an adult.

“Relations in between Brad and Angelina continue to be incredibly tense,” the supply tells Us, noting Jolie is “frustrated” with the setbacks amid the custody courtroom case.

The Girl Interrupted actress has turn out to be “more prickly” amid the coronavirus pandemic immediately after being locked down in Los Angeles and not able to travel, the insider suggests.

“She has required to do humanitarian function further than the United States but requires permission from Brad to take the children out of the county,” the supply adds.

The pair have been set to look prior to a decide final thirty day period to examine the custody of their youngsters for the holiday seasons. A supply explained to Us in Oct that Pitt was “hoping that we will be given improved custodial time” with the children, which would include things like the overnight portion of Xmas Eve.

A month prior, a second source explained to Us that “Brad wishes 50/50 joint actual physical and lawful custody of the youngsters. Angelina has not agreed to those people terms.”

With reporting by Jen Heger

Pay attention to Us Weekly’s Very hot Hollywood as every single week the editors of Us break down the most popular entertainment information stories!

