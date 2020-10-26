Brad Pitt narrates an presidential effort ad

Brad Pitt has narrated an advertisement for Joe Biden’s presidential effort.

Brad Pitt

The Hollywood movie star has lent his voice to the 60-second advertisement, which sees that the Democrat politician fulfill American voters and shake their hands.

From the advertisement, Brad states:”America is a place for everybody. Individuals who picked this nation, people that fought with it, several Republicans, some Democrats, and many just someplace in between”

The 56-year old celebrity discovered that Americans have been”constantly searching for exactly the identical thing – a person who knows their dreams, their dreams, their distress, to listen, to bring folks together, to catch up each day and function to generate life simpler for families such as yours”.

Ahead of the advertisement being broadcast, Brad’s ex-wife Jennifer Aniston chose to sociable websites to promote her followers to vote at the election.

The 51-year old celebrity – who had been married to Brad involving 2000 and 2005 – stated by Instagram:”#IVOTED for both @joebiden along with @kamalaharris. I fell my own ballot off, also that I made it early I hunted for them because right now this nation is more divided than ever before. At the moment, a couple guys in power are now deciding which girls can and can not do with their own bodies. Our present President has determined that racism is really a non-issue. He has publicly and repeatedly dismissed science… as well many individuals have died. (sic)”

Jennifer also defeated her followers out of encouraging Kanye West’s presidential ambitions, urging folks to vote sensibly rather.

She wrote:”This entire issue is not about one individual or one issue, it is all about the future of the nation and of this entire world. Vote for equal individual rights, for love, and for decency. ⠀

“PS – It is not amusing to vote Kanye. I really don’t know how else to express it. Please be accountable [praying emoji] (sic)”