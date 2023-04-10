Brad Paisley Gives His Wife Kimberly Williams-Paisley an Easter Manicure — Check out The Result!

Brad Paisley is a man of many talents, but perhaps not decorating nails! On Saturday, Kimberly Williams-Paisley, the wife of the country superstar Brad Paisley, posted a hilarious Instagram Reel of her spouse giving her an Easter-themed manicure.

“Hubby gave me ‘Easter nails’,” she wrote in the video set to Big Boss Vette’s “Pretty Girls Walk.”

Brad painted orange and yellow designs on the actress’ nails, which appeared to have a pink base. He alternated nail patterns, painting some with dots and others with stripes.

Along the way, he made several mistakes, including dropping nail polish on the wooden table. Kimberly wrote “Oops” on the video as her husband cleared up the mess.

Kimberly showed a cringing expression as she displayed a close-up of her husband’s work, indicating that she was unhappy with the final product. (her thumb, specifically, had polish on the mantle). “Um…,” she typed.

Brad stated, “I can do more if you desire,” but she did not respond to his request.

Brad and Kimberly have two sons: William Huckleberry, born in 2007, and Jasper Warren, born in 2009.

Their decades-long romance began in 1991, although they did not meet until 2001. Brad fell in love with Kimberly after seeing her in Father of the Bride as Annie Banks. Ten years later, he asked her to appear in his music video, and they shortly began dating.

In 2015, to commemorate 12 years of marriage, the couple renewed their vows at a friend’s home. In March 2023, the couple commemorated 20 years of marriage with two Instagram posts.

She opted for a video montage of photographs from their 20 years together, stating, “This is 20 years.” Oh, the locations we have traveled to! In typical Brad fashion, the country artist shared a comical photo of a shirt that read “Love One Woman… Many Guitars” with the caption “Sums it up.”

Kimberly told PEOPLE in 2021 that “focusing on the laughter and maintaining a sense of play” is the secret to her and Brad’s long-lasting marriage.

Brad added, “Many married couples would rather do anything other than spend the evening together.” The opposite is true in our home.