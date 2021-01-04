Boy stabbed to demise at natural beauty location named

A 13-yr-old boy stabbed to death at a attractiveness place has been named by law enforcement as Oliver Lucas Stephens.

he boy, regarded as Olly, from Reading, was attacked on Sunday afternoon at Bugs Base fields, Emmer Inexperienced, in Reading through, and died at the scene.

4 boys and a female, aged concerning 13 and 14, are being held on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder, Thames Valley Law enforcement reported.

Officers had been identified as just right before 4pm on Sunday next stories of a stabbing at the park, which is well-liked with dog walkers, joggers and households.

Dad and mom laying bouquets at nearby Highdown School named the killing “utterly senseless” and mentioned their small children attended faculty with Olly and were “devastated”.

A person gentleman, who declined to give his name, mentioned his spouse was going for walks their puppy as a result of the park on Sunday afternoon and saw a boy on the floor with quite a few folks collected around, making an attempt to give him initial help.

The boy’s face was “very white”, his wife advised him.

