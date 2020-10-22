Boy or Girl? Patrick Mahomes & Fiancée Brittany Matthews Announce Baby’s Gender

Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes, 25, along with fiancée Brittany Matthews, 25, merely posted a candy sex reveal movie! See it .

The group got a bit of assistance from their puppies to declare they’re having a woman!

The movie indicates the happy few facing a wall of movies having a indication that states”Boy or Girl?” As their puppies wander a runway leaving pink paw prints!

as soon as the couple turns round, they’re equally as pink confetti flies. Patrick is subsequently viewed sporting a”Baby Daddy” T-shirt along with Brittany that a”Baby Mama” jean coat.

It appears that the group shared with the particular moment with friends through Zoom.

The Kansas City Chiefs participant and Matthews produced their huge pregnancy statement on Instagram a month. She also posted a pic of this few holding an ultrasound, together with the message,”Mother & Dad, carrying a little detour into the marriage ”

A couple weeks before, Mahomes popped the question into Matthews in the Super Bowl ring service, which had been held in Arrowhead Stadium.