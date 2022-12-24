Boxing Day Tv Sales & Deals 2022: Greatest Early Discounts Are Available Right Now

Although the Boxing Day TV discounts for this year have not yet begun in full, several retailers have already begun their end-of-year bargains, and we have all the finest offers right here.

There are discounts on many of the top TVs that have been tried and tested by our expert reviewers, regardless of whether you want a cheap smart TV, a cost-effective 4K TV, or a high-end OLED display. Additionally, we anticipate several more to come during the next few days.

As part of our broader Boxing Day sales coverage, we’re focusing on TV sales here. As they all participate in one of the greatest shopping events of the year in the UK, we are keeping an eye on all the main stores, including Amazon, Currys, and John Lewis. Around this time, we know that these businesses also provide significant TV discounts, so we’ll also keep an eye on the smaller shops in case there are any less obvious specials.

For the time being, we’re here to provide any early discounts and the most recent information in the lead-up, but be sure to bookmark the page and check back frequently throughout the week – or keep an eye on our main TV deals hub for all the best deals throughout the year.

Amazon’s Bestseller

Each new product from reputable brands like Samsung, Microsoft, Sony, Panasonic, Intel, Hisense, Sharp, and many others can be found here. Do not be concerned if you are confused. Confusion is a perfectly typical human response to having so many alternatives. Simply use the categories to narrow down the features of your ideal TV.

TCL 50-inch Class 4-Series 4K UHD Smart Roku LED TV - 50S435, 2021 Model $ 499.99

$ 289.99

TCL 32-inch 3-Series 720p Roku Smart TV - 32S335, 2021 Model $ 229.99

$ 129.99

TCL 40-inch 1080p Smart LED Roku TV - 40S325, 2019 Model , Black $ 269.90

$ 214.99

Amazon Fire TV 50" 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV $ 469.99

$ 289.99

Toshiba 43-inch Class V35 Series LED Full HD Smart Fire TV (43V35KU, 2021 Model) $ 289.99

$ 189.99

Hisense 50-inch ULED U6 Series Quantum Dot QLED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV (50U6HF, 2022 Model) $ 529.99

$ 339.99

TCL 40" Class 3-Series Full HD 1080p LED Smart Roku TV - 40S355 $ 349.99

$ 199.99

Sony 65 Inch 4K Ultra HD TV X80K Series: LED Smart Google TV with Dolby Vision HDR KD65X80K- 2022 Model $ 999.99

$ 698.00

SAMSUNG 50-Inch Class Crystal 4K UHD AU8000 Series HDR, 3 HDMI Ports, Motion Xcelerator, Tap View, PC on TV, Q Symphony, Smart TV with Alexa Built-In (UN50AU8000FXZA, 2021 Model) $ 447.99

If you plan to buy a new television or more than one television, get it. If you’re looking to purchase a TV, you might discover that it’s either out of stock or feels a little overpriced for the remainder of the year. Therefore, if you have your sights set on something, like TV Deals, we suggest you go and take advantage of the opportunity.

Amazon Boxing Day Sale 2022 Schedule

It is yet unknown when Amazon’s Boxing Day sale will begin because the company frequently keeps the dates of its sale events a secret. However, according to numerous rumors, it is planned to begin on December 26.

The completion of the Boxing Day discounts, also known as the December &January sales, is not known with certainty, but it is predicted that they will continue through the beginning of December.

What can we expect from this year’s sale?

It’s predicted that Amazon’s Boxing Day sale will be surprisingly similar to the one from the prior year. It will provide a variety of discounts on anything from beds to cosmetics. In some aspects, the online retailer’s event will be similar to its “Black Friday sale.”

But it’s important to remember that not all deals are beneficial. However, numerous bargain hunters will be there to help you along.