Boxing Day football on Tv

Xmas is on the lookout a little bit various this calendar year but there will however be a host of Boxing Working day games to get your tooth into.
This is all you need to have to know about the festive routine.
Boxing Day soccer agenda
Premier League
Boxing Day
Leicester vs Guy Utd (12.30pm)
Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace (3pm)
Fulham vs Southampton (3pm)
Arsenal vs Chelsea (5.30pm)
Male City vs Newcastle (8pm)
Sheffield United vs Everton (8pm)
Sunday, December 27
Leeds vs Burnley (12pm)
West Ham vs Brighton (2.15pm)
Liverpool vs West Brom (4.30pm)
Wolves vs Tottenham (7.15pm)
Championship
Barnsley vs Huddersfield
Blackburn vs Sheffield Wednesday
Bristol Metropolis vs Wycombe
Cardiff vs Brentford
Coventry vs Stoke
Derby vs Preston
Nottingham Forest vs Birmingham
QPR vs Swansea
Looking through vs Luton
Watford vs Norwich (7.45pm)
*All matches kick off at 3pm except if said
League A single
Blackpool vs Rochdale
Charlton vs Plymouth
Crewe vs Fleetwood
Doncaster vs Accrington
Lincoln vs Burton
MK Dons vs Bristol Rovers
Oxford vs AFC Wimbledon
Wigan vs Shrewsbury
*All matches kick off at 3pm unless of course stated
League Two
Cambridge vs Leyton Orient (1pm)
Exeter vs Forest Environmentally friendly (1pm)
Scunthorpe vs Mansfield (1pm)
Southend vs Colchester (1pm)
Carlisle vs Bolton
Cheltenham vs Stevenage
Crawley vs Newport
Morecambe vs Grimsby
Oldham vs Harrogate
Port Vale vs Barrow
Salford vs Walsall
Tranmere vs Bradford
Boxing Working day soccer Tv set program
Boxing Working day
Leicester vs Person Utd (12.30pm) – BT Activity 1/BT Activity Ultimate
Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace (3pm) – BBC 1/BBC iPlayer
Fulham vs Southampton (3pm) – Sky Sports activities Primary Party/Sky Athletics Leading League/Sky Athletics Ultra High definition
Arsenal vs Chelsea (5.30pm) – Sky Sporting activities Principal Occasion/Sky Athletics Premier League/Sky Sports activities Ultra High definition
Watford vs Norwich (7.45pm) – Sky Sports Principal Event/Sky Sports activities Football/Sky Athletics Ultra High definition
Male City vs Newcastle (8pm) – BT Sport 1/BT Activity Greatest
Sheffield United vs Everton (8pm) – BT Activity 2
Sunday, December 27
Leeds vs Burnley (12pm) – Sky Sports Major Celebration/Sky Sporting activities Premier League/Sky One particular/Sky Sporting activities Extremely High definition
West Ham vs Brighton (2.15pm) – Sky Sports activities Most important Party/Sky Sports Leading League/Sky One particular/Sky Sporting activities Ultra High definition
Liverpool vs West Brom (4.30pm) – Sky Sports Key Party/Sky Sports Premier League/Sky Sports Extremely Hd
Wolves vs Tottenham (7.15pm) – Sky Athletics Principal Function/Sky Sports Premier League/Sky Sporting activities Ultra Hd