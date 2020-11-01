Last night middleweight boxer Jaime Munguia conquer his competition in a really brutal manner and the pictures of the battle’s decision have gone viral, and MTO News has heard.

It was Jaime’s next battle in the middleweight division against a competitive and ambitious fighter,” Tureano Johnson.

Initially appeared as the battle will be aggressive. Johnson, a 26-year old Bahamian-born fighter, dashed Jaime from the very first round. He struck on the youthful fighter with hands and pins and Jaime fought to deal with the onslaught.

However from the fifth round, something spectacular occurred Jaime literally felt the upper eyebrow off Johnson’s face. He struck him with a sharp uppercut that ripped off Johnson’s forehead open.

On replay, you can clearly observe the chunk of eyebrow off his head and blood spurt out.

This was a really brutal strike.

Here is a screenshot showing how bad the damage had been: