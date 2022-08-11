Box Cake Mix Hacks: Tricks to Make a Box Cake Mix Taste Homemade

packaged cake mix A few components are switched around to create a deep, buttery, rich, bakery-style cake that tastes like it costs $6 a slice! Naturally, there is a place and a time for completely handcrafted Cake Recipes. Best Ever Chocolate Poke Cake, Easy Butter Cake, and Coca-Cola Sheet Cake are a few well-known simple recipes. However, this boxed cake mix hack is even simpler if you’re in a hurry and want to take a shortcut.

You can make a standard cake mix taste like you paid $6 per piece for bakery cake with only a few simple ingredient substitutions. This simple hack converts a cake mix into a beautiful buttery, rich, dense crumb cake that is ideal for any special occasion by swapping out the oil for butter.

When my mother and I were at the grocery, my toddler insisted on having this cake mix, so I came up with this recipe to satisfy him. It’s a great approach to involve kids in the kitchen and let them enjoy creating something from “scratch” with you without having to go through extra stages that they won’t enjoy as much. With this miniature chef’s hat and apron, you can make it an even more enjoyable endeavor!

This Boxed Cake Mix Hack Would Be Complete with Any Buttercream Frosting.

Try a homemade frosting instead, like Classic Buttercream, Rich Chocolate Frosting, or Cream Cheese Frosting, to further mask your cake mix secret.

You are not the only person who dislikes cake mix. It can have an odd, unusually crumbly, excessively soft texture. You will be astounded by the improvement after you give this cake mix hack a try, though. An otherwise boring cake mix box tastes great thanks to this hack!

No one could tell that this cake mix hack was made from a mix when it was tasted side by side with a homemade birthday cake that had the same purple frosting. The cake received many compliments, and some people even believed it was superior to the original recipe!

The crumb was buttery, creamy, deep, and supple. It was impossible to identify the distinctive “cake mix flavor.” You’ll be glad you gave it a try!

Advice on How to Make a Boxed Cake Mix Hack

This recipe calls for a traditional yellow cake mix, but you could use any flavor of boxed cake mix.

Replace the milk in the recipe’s instructions with water.

In the box directions, swap out the oil for butter, and DOUBLE the quantity.

In addition to the egg specified in the recipe box, add one more.

After combining the ingredients, follow the box’s baking instructions. It’s that simple!

Hack for Storing Boxed Cake Mix

Boxed Cake Mix Hack keeps well at room temperature for up to 4 days without frosting. Refrigerate under plastic wrap if decorated with dairy icings, such as buttercream or cream cheese frosting.

The cake that has been frosted can be kept for up to a week in the refrigerator, wrapped in plastic wrap. Before serving, allow it to reheat to room temperature.

Frosted cakes can be frozen for up to two months if they are wrapped tightly in plastic wrap and placed in the freezer for about an hour to solidify the icing. Before serving, defrost in the fridge and bring to room temperature.

