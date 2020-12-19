Boston Police Excitedly Pepper Spray, Strike Protesters

Play movie content

Some Boston cops were being fired up about pepper-spraying people today protesting law enforcement brutality … unloading on them nearly like warriors … and it was clear, some of them had been anxious that physique cams were recording their actions and their terms.

The incident went down in June, in the wake of George Floyd‘s loss of life. Protesters had been in the Boston Commons area, wherever cops tried to disperse the crowd.

You see and listen to a cop armed with pepper spray stating, “I obtained a minimal left. I wanna hit this asshole.”

Shortly thereafter, you see a demonstrator with fingers up, but a cop amounts the protester with a billy club to the chest.

You hear other cops say, “Get started spraying the f*****rs.” There was even discuss among the the cops of working with motor vehicles as weapons.

At the commencing of the video, you listen to one of the cops say “I’m f***ing hitting individuals with the car or truck,” and then a fellow cop whose physique cam is recording the discussion, promptly and nervously walks absent and then announces, “This issue is on.” Then the tale adjustments and the cop says “I failed to hit anyone.”

The physique cam video clip, which was just launched, has induced an internal affairs investigation.