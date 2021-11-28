Boruto is an ongoing anime series based on the manga of the same name. It is a sequel to the Naruto anime series and this time follows the story of Boruto who is the son of Naruto. Many characters from the original Naruto series reappear in the series with the story taking place in the future.

The Shinobi scene has changed after Naruto became Hokage and many new threats have emerged. In this scenario, Boruto has to preserve the world of Shinobi and fight on with the looming monsters. He is joined by his set of friends and colleagues who help in taking down the trail of enemies. Let’s talk about Boruto episode 227 spoilers, release date, and time.

Boruto Episode 227 Spoilers, Recap, Release Date, and Time

Boruto Episode 226 Recap

In Boruto episode 226 recap, after rescuing Amado from the unknown people in the robe, Bortuo and Mitsuki finally arrive in the arena. However, they receive the sad news of disqualification from Konohamaru who states that they are late for the competition.

Denki vs Tsubaki

The next match of the exam is between Denki and Tsubaki. The match kicks off and Denki is the first to make a move by revealing his newly made scientific tool. Tsubaki starts the attacks right at Denki, however, he is easily able to dodge all of them, thanks to his suit.

The fight falls more in the favor of Denki as he starts evading all the attacks. Meanwhile, Katasuke explains the working of Denki’s suit to team 7. Back to the match, Tsubaki starts gaining the upper hand once she starts using some unpredictable moves. The match becomes equally poised with both contestants having the same chance of winning.

End of Exam

By destroying his vice, Tsubaki manages to render the suit of Denki useless. However, he still doesn’t give up and keeps using it. The point comes when the suit becomes overheated and Denki has no choice but to abandon him. With this, he no longer possesses the ability to predict the movements of Tsubaki.

He doesn’t let go of this sacrifice in vain as he uses the opportunity to land a decisive hit over Tsubaki. This knocks her out and Denki becomes the winner as well as the final Chunin in this exam. The competition gets over and Konohamaru announces four new chunins by the name of Houki, Wasabi, Sarada, and Denki.

It’s Not Over

All the chunins receive congratulations from the people. Tsubaki is disappointed and apologizes to her friends for not living up to the expectations. However, she still hasn’t given up hope and she will train harder to perform better next time. Meanwhile, team Shinki decides to return to their village.

Their goal to visit the leaf village was to observe Kawaki by the order of Gaara. However, they were a little disappointed to not see Boruto fight. Despite being disqualified for the match, Boruto and Mitsuki decide to have their fight anyway. They meet each other in the night to carry out their match.

Boruto Episode 227 Spoilers, Recap, Release Date, and Time

Boruto Episode 227 Spoilers

For Boruto episode 227 spoilers, the title of the episode is “Team 7s last Mission?”. It will probably contain the fight between Boruto and Mitsuki and further development regarding Team 7.

Future of Team 7

Now that Sarada has become a Chunin, she is a rank higher than Mitsuki and Boruto. This of course doesn’t mean that Boruto and Mitsuki are any less powerful than her but it was just an unfortunate situation for them. In any case, the fight between Boruto and Mitsuki is still pending and we will find its result in the upcoming episode.

Team 7 could very well get segregated because the officials assign members based on their rankings. Because of Sarada’s rank, she may no longer remain as a member of Team 7. However, considering their friendship, the officials could make an exceptional case for them.

Boruto Episode 227 Spoilers, Recap, Release Date, and Time

Boruto Episode 227 Watch Online

You can watch Boruto episode 227 online on Crunchyroll and Funimation. Note that you’ll need to subscribe to their services to avail yourself of streaming rights.

Boruto Episode 227 Release Date and Time

Here is Boruto episode 227 release date and time.

Japan – 5:30 PM, December 5th

USA/Canada – 5:00 AM, December 5th

India – 2:30 PM, December 5th

UK – 10:00 AM, December 5th

CES (Europe) – 11:00 AM, December 5th

Who will win between Boruto and Mitsuki? Let us know your thoughts in the comments. For more Boruto updates, don’t forget to follow us on social media.