Based on the manga series of the same name, Boruto is an ongoing anime series with over 200 episodes aired already. It is a direct sequel to the Naruto series and continues after the events of the 4th Great Ninja War and the defeat of Kaguya.

The primary focus of the series is on the titular character of Boruto. While he is immature at first, through a series of events, he becomes more mature and understands the personality of his father. He decides to become an even better Shinobi and carry on the legacy of his father. Let’s talk about Boruto episode 226 spoilers, release date, and time.

Boruto Episode 226 Spoilers, Recap, Release Date and Time

Boruto Episode 225 Recap

In Boruto episode 225 recap, before the match between Cho Cho and Sarada begins, Kawaki and Shinki have an intense stare-off. Kawaki gets annoyed by him and asks him to meet outside. He gets angry at Shinki for constantly pissing him off.

3rd Match

Kawaki tries to fight Shinki after their staredown. However, his attempts don’t work since Shinki is too much for him. As he goes to attack him, Shinki dispatches his Iron Sand to contain Kawaki. Meanwhile, inside the stadium, the match officially begins.

With the use of Kunai, they both approach each other and proceed to attack. Cho Cho uses her partial expansion Jutsu on Sarada as the other contestant tries to counter it using her Sharingan. With evading her Taijutsu attacks, Sarada starts her attack of Lightening Ball Jutsu all over the place.

Prepared to Fight

Sarada apologizes to Cho Cho for hurting her. However, Cho Cho doesn’t like this gesture since she doesn’t want her opponent to pity her. Cho Cho then proceeds to attack Sarada and test her seriousness. She remembers the talk of Sasuke with her where he questions whether she is prepared to take Boruto’s life if he becomes a threat to everyone.

With human boulder Jutsu, Cho Cho attacks Sarada, however, Sarada repels her back with Fireball Jutsu. Naruto watches the fight from the stand and he compares it with his bouts with Sasuke back in the day. Sasuke is already present in the arena to witness this fight.

Sarada’s Victory

Cho Cho uses her Butterfly Wings attack to approach Sarada while she uses Chidori. They both clash which causes a huge explosion. Sarada wins the match as Cho Cho is escorted back. Cho Cho cries since she couldn’t live up to everyone’s expectations.

Sasuke congratulates Sarada. Meanwhile, Boruto and Mitsuki spot Amado being escorted inside a facility by kidnappers. They want him to work for them, however, Amado refuses. He tells them that he owes Konoha and won’t betray them. Mitsuki and Boruto save Amado from the kidnappers.

Boruto Episode 226 Spoilers

For Boruto episode 226 spoilers, the title of the episode is “Samurai vs Science”. It will likely get us into the next match of the Chunin exam. Furthermore, we will learn more about the identity of these kidnappers and why they abducted Amado.

Science vs Samurai

Amado seems to have connections with many people. He was approached by some shady men who want him to contribute to their country. However, he straight away declined since he has other obligations to fulfill.

This is also an indication that Amado is a man of honor. He promised to serve Konoha if they provided him residence and he is going to stick with it. Now that this situation is resolved, Boruto and Mitsuki will return to the competition and participate in the Chunin exams.

Boruto Episode 226 Watch Online

You can watch Boruto episode 226 online on Crunchyroll and Funimation. To stream all episodes of Boruto, make sure to subscribe to these platforms.

Boruto Episode 226 Release Date and Time

Here is Boruto episode 226 release date and time.

Japan – 5:30 PM, November 28th

USA/Canada – 5:00 AM, November 28th

India – 2:30 PM, November 28th

UK – 10:00 AM, November 28th

CES (Europe) – 11:00 AM, November 28th

Who is going to be contestants for the next match? Let us know your thoughts in the comments. For more updates, make sure to follow us on social media.