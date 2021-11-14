Based on the manga series of the same name, Boruto is an ongoing anime series with more than 200 episodes already to its name. It is a sequel to the legendary Naruto series by Kishimoto that features the adventures of Boruto, the son of Boruto.

While the main story is focused on Boruto, the story also features many recurring characters. Naruto now having become a Hokage also finds the spotlight. On the other hand, we also see the reappearances of the characters of Sasuke, Sakura, Shikamaru, Hinata, and others. Let’s talk about Boruto episode 225 spoilers, release date, and time.

Boruto Episode 225 Spoilers, Recap, Release Date, and Time

Boruto Episode 224 Recap

In Boruto episode 224 recap, Wasabi and Iwabe are ready to face off against each other as Konohamaru announced their names. They both are geared up to take on each other in the second fight of the competition.

Iwabe vs Wasabi

As they both enter the ring, the atmosphere becomes electric. The supporters from both sides cheer for their favorites. For Wasabe’s support in the fight, his parents along with his grandmother also take a seat to hype him up.

His grandmother also gives him a scroll legendary monster cat technique that she wants him to use in the fight and wishes him good luck. With everything prepared, the competitors get ready to face off each other. Before the initiation of the match, Iwabe taunts Wasabe to rile him up.

Unexpected Spectators

As the match begins, Shinki’s team joins the spectators to witness the ongoing battle. Even though they’re already Chunin, they’ve come here to observe how the match proceeds. While watching the match, they find Kawaki and find it quite unusual to see him there.

On the other hand, Iwabe and Wasabi exchange blows. They both fight over their desire and convictions and the battle turn mental. To inspire her, Iwabe creates a huge fire statue using the technique that his grandmother gave him earlier.

Match Concludes

By using too much Chakra Iwabe faints and the statue becomes unstable. It starts falling in his direction and just before it could crush him, Wasabi saves him from getting injured. Konohamaru concludes the match and declares Wasabi as the winner of the fight.

Iwabe could no longer wake up, hence he decided to declare Wasabi as a winner for the battle. With this over, Konohamaru announces the next match which would be between Cho Cho and Sarada. Meanwhile, Mitsuki and Boruto follow the tracks of shady men.

Boruto Episode 225 Spoilers

For Boruto episode 225 spoilers, the title of the episode is “Showdown Between Best Friends”. It will feature the third match of the competition where two friends compete against each other.

Cho Cho vs Sarada

With two fights over, things are heating up in the Chunin exam. Sarada and Cho Cho are good friends however, this time, they’ll have to keep their friendship aside and focus on the match. There can only be one winner and both of them clearly understand that.

As for other things, Boruto and Mitsuku are chasing down these unknown people. They have some sort of connection with Amado but we don’t know what it is. As they get closer to them, the duo will learn more about these people.

Boruto Episode 225 Watch Online

Boruto episode 225 is available to watch online on Crunchyroll and Funimation. You’ll need to subscribe to their services to stream all episodes.

Boruto Episode 225 Release Date and Time

Here is Boruto episode 225 release date and time.

Japan – 5:30 PM, November 21st

USA/Canada – 5:00 AM, November 21st

India – 2:30 PM, November 21st

UK – 10:00 AM, November 21st

CES (Europe) – 11:00 AM, November 21st

Who will win between Sarada and Cho Cho? Let us know your thoughts in the comments. For more updates, don’t forget to follow us on social media.