Based on the manga series of the same name, Boruto is an ongoing anime series. It revolves around the titular character Boruto and his exploits. Boruto’s story takes place right after the events of the 4th great ninja war where Kaguya gets defeated.

Boruto is a mischievous child and dislikes his father because he doesn’t spend time with him. However, as he grows mature and learns a few things about the Hokage, he comes to understand the greatness of Naruto. Let’s talk about Boruto episode 224 spoilers, recap, release date, and time.

Boruto Episode 224 Spoilers, Recap, Release Date, and Time

Boruto Episode 223 Recap

In Boruto episode 223 recap, the day of the exam finally arrives and all the participants from different sections start gathering to prepare for the competition. The area that was destroyed during Momoshiki’s last outing remains intact.

Suspicious Individual

Shikamaru hands over the duty of refree to Konohamaru. He will be the overseer of the competition and will be enforcing the rules upon candidates. On the other hand, Himawari comes to the due of Mitsuki and Boruto to inform them of something.

She tells them that she and her friends have come into contact with a few suspicious Individuals. Taking note of it, Boruto and Mitsuki decide to pursue these individuals. Meanwhile, Naruto forces Kawaki to watch the competition in return for some Ninjutsu techniques.

Houki vs Inojin

With the competition underway, Konohamaru takes the stage to explain the rules of the games to all participants. He then announces that the first match will be held between Houki and Inojin. Both of the contestants move forward to take their positions.

On the other hand, while chasing suspicious Individuals, Boruto and Mitsuki see Amado getting thrown out of the train by these people. Inojin and Houki finally clash and Houki proceeds with his attacks. However, Inojin manages to intercept them.

Houki’s Victory

With an attempt to take a distance, Inojin flies in the air. However, Houki manages to destroy his bird and bring him down. Houki learns about Inojins’ intention of using mind trapping, so he prepares in advance for this attack.

As he anticipated, Inojin attacks with the same. However, Houki manages to nullify its effects, courtesy of the training he received from Sai. The battle ends with Houki being victorious. Konohamaru then announces the next match which is going to be between Iwabe and Wasabi.

Boruto Episode 224 Spoilers

For Boruto episode 224 spoilers, the title of the episode is “The Legend of the Monster Cat”. It will feature the fight between Iwabe and Wasabi. Furthermore, we will learn more about these mysterious individuals and their connection to Amado.

Mysterious People

As mentioned by Himawari, some suspected individuals are roaming in the streets of Konoha. Boruto and Mitsuki have taken it in their hands to track down these people. Furthermore, they have a possible connection with Amado.

Amado hasn’t been yet cleared by all senior executives of Konoha. So it’s highly possible that he may be colluding with someone. But it’s also possible that these people aren’t necessarily evil. We will find more about them in Boruto episode 224.

Boruto Episode 224 Release Date

Here is the release date and time of Boruto episode 224.

Japan – 5:30 PM, November 14th

USA/Canada – 5:00 AM, November 14th

India – 2:30 PM, November 14th

UK – 10:00 AM, November 14th

CES (Europe) – 11:00 AM, November 14th

Boruto Episode 224 Watch Online

Boruto episode 224 is available to watch online in English subs in Crunchyroll and Funimation. You need to subscribe to the platform to stream the content.

Who are these mysterious people? Let us know what you think in the comments.