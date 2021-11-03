Based on the manga of the same name, Boruto is an ongoing anime series. It centers on the story of Boruto, the son of 7th Hokage Naruto. As a direct sequel to Naruto, it follows the events after the 4th Great Ninja War as well as Boruto’s rise to become great shinobi.

At the moment, anime is focusing on the Kara Organization arc from the manga. The big threat by the name of Isshiki no longer exists. However, his most loyal subordinate Code is still alive and ready to take revenge on those who killed his master. Let’s talk about Boruto episode 220 spoilers, release date, and time.

Boruto Episode 223 Spoilers, Recap, Release Date, and Time

Boruto Episode 222 Recap

In Boruto episode 222 recap, Houki tries his best to find about the battle matchups. He tries asking Naruto, however, he hides it from him. He says that all the matchups will be only available on the day of battle. Until then, they must train themselves.

Determination to Fight

Because of the recent event, Boruto came under so much light. Now that there’s temporary stability in the village, he wants to prove to everyone how much he’s improved. He’s now taking the upcoming opportunity to prove to everyone that he has improved.

His teammates Sarada and Mitsuki also share the same notion. Though they’re together now, on the day of fighting, they’ll battle each other. Each of them understands that and promises that they won’t hold anything back and provide their 100%.

Preparation

Kawaki catches Boruto when he goes to train with Mitsuki. He asks him not to embarrass himself. On the other hand, all participants of the exam train themselves till the day of the exam arrives. Deken and Iwabe train with Metal Lee and strengthen their abilities.

Meanwhile, Sai meets up with the members of Team 25 who have a firm belief that it will be Houki who will become Chunin. Tsubaki learns from a letter that she is appointed for a leadership position and hence she must return to Village of iron.

Match Day

Team 5 arrives to meet with Team 25. There, Tsubiki discovers that Denki has been learning scientific ninja tools. They continue their practice. Meanwhile, Sasuke and Sarada go home. Sasuke gives her the same advice he gave Boruto. A ninja should always be prepared for anything.

All groups get into the gear for the next day as the day of battle hits upon them. Before it begins, four unwelcomed faces make an entrance to the village.

Boruto Episode 223 Spoilers, Recap, Release Date, and Time

Boruto Episode 223 Spoilers

The Boruto episode 223 spoilers will include the start of the matchday as various team members will compete against each other to obtain the position of Chunin. The title of the episode is Inojin vs Houki and it will likely feature the match-up between those two.

Boruto Episode 223 Release Date

Here is the release date and time of Boruto episode 223.

Japan – 5:30 PM, November 7th

USA/Canada – 5:00 AM, November 7th

India – 2:30 PM, November 7th

UK – 10:00 AM, November 7th

CES (Europe) – 11:00 AM, November 7th

Boruto Episode 223 Watch Online

Boruto episode 223 is available to watch online in English subs in Crunchyroll and Funimation. You need to subscribe to the platform to stream the content.

Who will win between Houki and Inojin? Let us know your thoughts in the comments. For more updates, make sure to follow us on social media.