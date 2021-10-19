Based on the manga of the same name, Boruto is an ongoing anime series that is a direct sequel to the famous Naruto series. It follows the story of Boruto who is a son of Naruto and his journey to fill the shoes of his father.

Boruto anime is in the Kara Organization arc right now. It is focusing on the aftermath of the fight between Isshiki and Naruto. Even though things are calm right now, but there’s still a hint of danger because of the presence of Code. Let’s talk about Boruto episode 221 spoilers, release date, and time.

Boruto Episode 221 Spoilers, Recap, Release Date, and Time

Boruto Episode 220 Recap

In Boruto episode 220 recap, after the whole debacle, Naruto and Shikamaru contact Kages of the other village and inform them about Otsutsuki and everything surrounding Kara. Furthermore, they request all Kages to put Code in the top wanted list.

Concern About Boruto

While discussing, one of the points brought out is how to deal with Boruto should he turn into Momoshiki. Back at the hospital, Amado restores the arm of Kawaki. Kawaki still has some doubts about Amado and he specifically informs Sumire and Katasuke to not trust him.

While Katasuke wants Amado to join the scientific team, Kawaki’s warning puts him in worry. Katasuke informs Naruto that Boruto doesn’t have much time left till he completely transforms into an Otsutsuki.

Love for Child

A concerned Boruto sits on the top of Hokage rock. Naruto arrives to see him. He tells him that he knows what Sasuke told him. Naruto assures him that no matter what happens, he will stay by his son’s side and save him at any cost.

Amado provides pills to Boruto that reduce the Karma growth rate. He did the same to Kawaki to reduce his Otsutsuki awakening. Amado reveals that he had a daughter just like Naruto and he feels sorry for Naruto about what is happening to his son.

New Beginnings

After learning about the pills, Boruto immediately takes one in the hope that his father becomes happy. Few days pass and Boruto learns that his Karma extraction has stopped. He informs the same to Sarada and assures her that they can resume their duty.

Meanwhile, Kawaki gives the prosthetic arm to Hokage. Naruto offers a suggestion of Kawaki becoming Genin. He doesn’t decline the offer but asks some time to think about it. Naruto consults Shikamaru about holding another Chunin exam.

Boruto Episode 221 Spoilers, Recap, Release Date, and Time

Boruto Episode 221 Spoilers

In Boruto episode 221 spoilers, Kawaki will make a very crucial decision. Whether he wants to continue being in Konoha or not, we will find it in the next episode. Furthermore, we will learn more about Code and his plans.

Visit Eida

Code will likely start making his moves as instructed by his master Isshiki. He will visit some of the Kara facilities to look for the person named Eida, also known for knowing everything in the world. On the other hand, we may once again see the return of Chunin Exams.

Kawaki will start from the bottom and start learning Shinobi techniques. Since he no longer has any Karma left, he has no other option but to rely on Ninjutsu. Hopefully, he will take the offer given to him by Naruto and start his new journey.

Boruto Episode 221 Watch Online

Boruto episode 221 is available for online streaming on the digital streaming platform Crunchyroll. Note that Crunchyroll is only available in the regions outside of Asia.

Boruto Episode 221 Release Date and Time

Here is Boruto episode 221 release date and time.

Japan – 5:30 PM, October 24th

USA/Canada – 5:00 AM, October 24th

India – 2:30 PM, October 24th

UK – 10:00 AM, October 24th

CES (Europe) – 11:00 AM, October 24th

Will Kawaki accept Naruto’s offer? Let us know your thoughts in the comments. Formore Boruto updates, don’t forget to follow us on social media.