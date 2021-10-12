Boruto Episode 220 Spoilers, Recap, Release Date, and Time

Based on the manga of the same name, Boruto is an ongoing anime series. It centers on the story of Boruto, the son of 7th Hokage Naruto. As a direct sequel to Naruto, it follows the events after the 4th Great Ninja War as well as Boruto’s rise to become great shinobi.

At the moment, anime is focusing on the Kara Organization arc from the manga. The big threat by the name of Isshiki no longer exists. However, his most loyal subordinate Code is still alive and ready to take revenge on those who killed his master. Let’s talk about Boruto episode 220 spoilers, release date, and time.

Boruto Episode 219 Recap

In Boruto episode 219 recap, Boruto tries his level best to create the dimensional portal. Since Kawaki no longer possesses Karma and Sasuke’s eye is destroyed, only he can transport them to Konoha. However, despite his attempt, he’s unable to open the portal.

Return to Village

Boruto has a huge worry that if he opens the portal, Momoshiki may come out of it. Because of it, he’s unable to do it. Kawaki tries to file up Boruto so that he can execute the task. After few tries, Boruto finally manages to open the portal and they reach the village.

As they return, Ino gets notified about it, and then she informs Shikamaru. Others also come around to welcome their heroic return. Naruto takes the blame for Sasuke losing his eye in front of Sarada, however, Sasuke manages to calm down the Hokage.

Code’s Secret

Naruto relays everything he learned about Kara to Amado and Shikamaru. Amado then reveals the secret about Code. He was a failed experiment and now possesses white Karma. He also has limiters put around his body, and in combat, he is stronger than Jigen.

Amado also reveals that Code was jealous of Kawaki because he was the vessel of Isshiki. He worshipped the Otsutsuki as a god and because he respected him, he didn’t remove limiters on him. However, after the death of Isshiki, things are different.

Team 7 Banned!

Code wakes up from his sleep while guarding the Ten-Tails. The spirit of Isshiki appears before him to deliver his final message. He informs him that he has no time left and he wants Code to carry out the rest of his plan.

Meanwhile, Sakura deduces that both Kawaki and Boruto are 80% Otsutsuki. After leaving the hospital, reporters surround Boruto and ask him questions. When he returns to meet Mitsuki and Sarada, he learns that team 7 is banned for an indefinite time.

Boruto Episode 220 Spoilers

In Boruto episode 220 spoilers, Code will set his plan in motion to take revenge on Naruto, Sasuke, Boruto, and Kawaki. Furthermore, he will start planting seeds for the Isshiki’s plan of cultivating the divine tree and obtaining Chakra Fruit.

Code’s Plan

Kawaki informs Boruto about the strength of Code and how formidable an enemy he can prove out to be. Code is combat-wise pretty strong and they’ll have to be fully prepared while facing him. Boruto suggests that they should start training.

Meanwhile, Code infiltrates one of the bases of the Kara Organization. Since there aren’t any notable inners left, he takes out the guard standing outside. He meets Bug and states that he has come to loom for Eida. The girl who knows everything.

Boruto Episode 220 Watch Online

You can watch Boruto episode 220 online on Crunchyroll and Funimation. Make sure that you’re subscribed to these services to avail of streaming.

Boruto Episode 220 Release Date and Time

Here is Boruto episode 220 release date and time.

Japan – 5:30 PM, October 17th

USA/Canada – 5:00 AM, October 17th

India – 2:30 PM, October 17th

UK – 10:00 AM, October 17th

CES (Europe) – 11:00 AM, October 17th

Can Code take his revenge? Share your thoughts with us in the comments.