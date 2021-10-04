Based on manga series of the same name, Boruto is one of the most popular ongoing anime series. It serves as a sequel to the original Naruto series and focuses on the son of 7th Hokage who happens to be the titular protagonist.

The anime is currently focusing on the Kawaki Arc and it’s in the last stages of it. Naruto and Sasuke have reached the final stage of the battle with Isshiki and the entire ordeal with Kara Organization may soon end. However, their troubles are just beginning. Let’s talk about Boruto episode 219 spoilers, release date, and time.

Boruto Episode 219 Spoilers, Recap, Release Date, and Time

Boruto Episode 218 Recap

In Boruto episode 218 recap, Isshiki tries to get the hold of Kawaki who attacks him using Fire Jutsu. He finds it funny that Kawaki is using Jutsu to fight. Kawaki says that he now has a reason to live because Naruto has given him something to live for.

End of Isshiki

Isshiki once again plants a karma mark on the body of Kawaki. However, soon his body begins to crumble. He still gets the sense that he’s about to win. However, when Kawaki reveals that he implanted Karma mark on a shadow clone, Isshiki truly gets defeated.

The battle ends and Naruto praises Kawaki for his quick thinking. Momoshiki takes over the body of Kawaki and compliments them for defeating Isshiki. However, he can still cultivate a divine tree as he has become 80% Otsutsuki.

Kurama’s Last Moments

Boruto starts waking up and takes control of his body again. Naruto is unconscious and talks with Kurama within his conscious. Kurama says that he doesn’t have long to live and states that he liked being with Naruto.

Kurama also reveals that if he had told Naruto about Baryon Mode killing himself, then he wouldn’t have allowed it to happen. As he finally fades away, he warns Naruto that he won’t be as strong as he was before. Kurama dies as Naruto cries for the loss of his best mate.

Boruto Episode 219 Spoilers

In Boruto episode 219 spoilers, Naruto reveals Kurama’s last moments with Sasuke. Kawaki says that they need to get home first. Sasuke asks Boruto to create the dimensional gate as he has lost his Rinnegan.

Isshiki’s Last Message

Code guards Ten-Tails in the headquarters as Isshiki’s soul appears. He has come here to deliver the last message to Code. Isshiki tells him that Amado has betrayed him and he will be departing soon. However, he wants Code to cultivate a divine tree and obtain chakra fruit.

He tells Code to either take Boruto and Kawaki and feed them to Ten-Tails. It will turn into a Divine Tree and he wants him to consume the fruit and become a god. But before that, Code wants to know the names of the people who killed Isshiki to take revenge.

Return to Home

Boruto desperately tries to create the dimension but fails. Kawaki tries to pursue him to create one. Both of them try together and successfully create it. Shikamaru receives the news of their return and goes to see them.

Naruto and others get back to the village. Boruto tells Kawaki that he feels he can achieve the impossible when he is with Kawaki. Amado gets a sigh of relief upon hearing that Kawaki is safe. Back at Kara, Code takes the names of Amado, Naruto, Sasuke, Kawaki, and Boruto as his list of people to kill.

Boruto Episode 219 Watch Online

You can watch Boruto episode 219 online on Crunchyroll and Funimation. Note that you’ll need a subscription to these platforms to stream the episode.

Boruto Episode 219 Release Date and Time

Here is Boruto episode 219 release date and time.

Japan – 5:30 PM, October 10th

USA/Canada – 5:00 AM, October 10th

India – 2:30 PM, October 10th

UK – 10:00 AM, October 10th

CES (Europe) – 11:00 AM, October 10th

Can Boruto and others return to Konoha safely? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.