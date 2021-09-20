Boruto is an ongoing anime series based on the manga of the same name. It is a direct sequel to the original Naruto series. The plot of the series takes place after the 4th Great Ninja War when Naruto has become Hokage. This series particularly focuses on his son Boruto.



The current arc of the story focuses on Kara Organization and Otsutski Clan. Isshiki has just revived himself using Jigen’s body and he is after Kawaki. It’s now up to Naruto and his friends from Konoha to protect the village from this upcoming calamity. Let’s talk about Boruto episode 217 spoilers, release date, and time.

Boruto Episode 217 Spoilers, Recap, Release Date, and Time

Boruto Episode 216 Recap

In Boruto episode 216 recap, Naruto and Sasuke prove to be pretty challenging opponents to Isshiki. He decides to take care of them so that they won’t provide a hindranc

Challenging Opponent

Naruto and Sasuke continue their attack on Isshiki. However, he easily fends them off without breaking a sweat. Furthermore, his Taijutsu is so powerful that the duo is finding it difficult to overcome it. In Konoha, Kawaki finally wakes up.



He tries to create dimensional space to reach the location of the fight, but his karma is gone. Amado assures him that they can still defeat Isshiki, even though he is stronger than Jigen. Back at the fight, Isshiki completely overwhelms Naruto using his cubes.

Divine Tree

Amado tells the importance of Boruto to everyone. With his chakra awakening, he has become an even more suitable vessel for Ten-Tails. He reveals that Ten-Tails needs to consume an Otsutski, and Boruto will be the perfect choice for it.



After it consumes Boruto, it will become a divine tree and hence produce a chakra fruit that Isshiki desires. He also explains that it was going to be Kaguya but things took a turn. On the other hand, Isshiki tries to deliver a final blow on Sasuke but Boruto interferes.

New Form

After finding his value, Boruto threatens Isshiki that he will kill himself. However, Isshiki catches him and breaks his arm. Even though he won’t kill him, he will torture him. The unconscious Naruto wakes up after Kurama contacts him.



He asks him whether he is ready to sacrifice himself for the sake of Konoha. Naruto says he has always been ready for that. Kurama reveals that he still has the last weapon that Naruto can use. Isshiki feels immense power and Naruto transforms into his new form.

Boruto Episode 217 Spoilers

For Boruto episode 217 spoilers, the story will follow the story from the next manga chapter. The title of the episode is “Decision”. We will likely see the capabilities of Naruto’s new form and what he can do to defeat Isshiki.

Naruto vs Isshiki

So far, Isshiki has troubled both Naruto and Sasuke. It has driven Hokage to the point that he has to utilize his last resort. However, his new form looks strong enough to defeat the Otsutski. But it’s also worth noticing that Isshiki hasn’t revealed his true potential.



The numbers are on Naruto’s side as he has been joined by Sasuke and Boruto. Kawaki too will join him in a meantime. We will likely witness an excruciating battle between the two groups in an upcoming episode.

Boruto Episode 217 Watch Online

Boruto episode 217 is available to watch online on Crunchyroll and Funimation. You’ll need to subscribe to their services to stream the episode.

Here is Boruto episode 217 release date and time.

Japan – 5:30 PM, September 26th

USA/Canada – 5:00 AM, September 26th

India – 2:30 PM, September 26th

UK – 10:00 AM, September 26th

CES (Europe) – 11:00 AM, September 26th

Can Naruto defeat Isshiki with this new form? Let us know what you think in the comments. For more Boruto updates, make sure to follow us on social media.