Boruto Episode 216 Spoilers, Recap, Release Date, and Time

Based on manga series of the same name, Boruto is an ongoing anime series with more than 200 episodes already aired. It is a direct sequel to the original Naruto series and follows the events after the 4th Great Ninja War.

The titular protagonist Boruto is the son of the seventh Hokage Naruto. The current arc focuses on Kara Organization and its connection to the alien race called Otsutski. The ninjas from Konoha and around have to face an emerging threat coming in the form of Isshiki. Let’s talk about Boruto episode 216 spoilers, release date, and time.

Boruto Episode 215 Recap

In Boruto episode 215 recap, Isshiki pins down Koji who’s looking helpless. He describes his jutsu and how he implements it in a cocky manner. Isshiki is confident in his power and is on the verge to kill Koji.

No Retreat

Isshiki asks Koji if he has any last words as he will relay them to Amado. A pinned-down Koji struggles to find a ground. He manages to Summon a Toad and goes inside its mouth to hide. At Konoha, there’s an argument between the duo of son and father.

Boruto wants to join his dad in a fight with Isshiki, however, Naruto doesn’t want that. He fears that Momoshiki could take over his body. Amado says that Momoshiki can take Boruto’s body whenever he wants regardless of the place. They move back to an underground facility as citizens evacuate themselves.

Isshiki Arrives

Tsunade and Kakashi get to work and ask all present Shinobis to gather. Shikamaru informs all of them about the arrival of Isshiki in the village. Sasuke talks with Boruto where he questions his resolve for Konoha village.

He also shows his worry for what he could become if things were left unchecked. Ino informs everyone that Isshiki has infiltrated the village. Konohamaru, Tenten, Lee, Choji and Kiba are first ones to confront the Otsutski. Naruto arrives to take things into his own hands.

Fight Begins

Ino sends a message to Naruto about evacuation being successful. Now Naruto can fight without holding back. He moves forward to attack Isshiki, however, Otsutski easily pins him down. Sasuke arrives to aid the Hokage as they regroup.

Boruto thinks a little back about Sasuke’s warning. If Boruto were to be overtaken by Momoshiki and caused damage, he wouldn’t mind killing him. Boruto engages in a fight with Isshiki who doesn’t think much of it. However, he manages to open a portal to another dimension and leads him there.

Boruto Episode 216 Spoilers

For Boruto episode 216 spoilers, the story will follow the plot from the manga. The title of the episode is “Sacrifice” and we may see some tragedy in it. In any case, things are looking better at Naruto’s side as they’ve overwhelmed Isshiki in number.

Naruto vs Isshiki

Isshiki managed to subdue Naruto pretty easily. But you can say that he caught him off guard. Now that they’re in another dimension, Naruto will use the full extent of his powers. Similarly, since Sasuke is beside him, he will be of great help.

But we can’t forget that liability that Boruto can bring in. If Momoshiki takes over his body anytime between the battle, it will be a difficult situation for Hokage. For the time being, Boruto looks in good shape and possibly fight Isshiki.

Boruto Episode 216 Watch Online

You can watch Boruto episode 216 online on Crunchyroll and Funimation. It is available to stream but you will need to get the subscription first.

Boruto Episode 216 Release Date and Time

Here is Boruto episode 216 release date and time.

Japan – 5:30 PM, September 19th

USA/Canada – 5:00 AM, September 19th

India – 2:30 PM, September 19th

UK – 10:00 AM, September 19th

CES (Europe) – 11:00 AM, September 19th

Can Naruto and co defeat Isshiki? Let us know your thoughts. For more Boruto updates, make sure to follow us on social media.