Boruto Episode 215 Spoilers, Recap, Release Date, and Time

Based on the manga series of the same name, Boruto is an ongoing anime series with more than 200 episodes aired. It follows the story of Boruto, the son of the 7th Hokage of Konoha. Boruto is a direct sequel to the Naruto series and takes place after the events of the 4th Great Ninja War.

The ongoing arc in the series involves Kara Organization. Even though its leaders are dead, Code is still alive and he wants to take revenge on people who killed his master Jigen. Among those people is Boruto who’s going to be facing the wrath and Code and his ploy. Let’s talk about Boruto episode 215 spoilers, release date, and time.

Boruto Episode 214 Recap

In Boruto episode 214 recap, Jigen’s body burns due to flames incinerated Koji. Furthermore, his karma won’t be able to absorb this fire since it was natural. The flames keep on engulfing Jigen as he struggles to dismount them.

Burning Fire

To counter Koji’s flames, Jigen shrinks them using his Sukunahikona. However, it doesn’t have any effect as the fire once again gets hold of his body. Normally, he’d be able to shrink those flames, but since he’s in a weakened state, he can’t do it.

Sasuke questions that if Jigen dies Isshiki can simply use the second vessel in Kawaki to resurrect. Amado says that Kawaki’s body isn’t medically fit for resurrection, hence Isshiki will still have to get on with Jigen’s body.

Resurrection of Isshiki

Kawaki lunges at Amado but Sasuke takes him back. Amado says that this process is for Kawaki’s good. Because of the complete resurrection of Ishhiki, the karma mark from the body of Kawaki will be wiped away. He assures him that there’s nothing to worry about.

As Amado said, the mark from Kawaki’s body goes away, signifying Isshiki’s resurrection. The powerful Otsutski easily overpowers Koji. Amado says that Koji will probably die in this battle. Naruto suggests he and Sasuke go to battle and aid Koji.

Jiraiya’s Clone

Amado asks them not to interfere and protect Kawaki because he’s the person Isshiki will target next. He only has few days to live so he would want to secure another vessel. Back to the fight, Isshiki keeps on overpowering Koji by shrinking him.

He reveals that Koji is a clone of Jiraiya and the latter goes into Sage Mode. However, his effort doesn’t produce any results as Isshiki drops down a huge pillar on him, probably marking his end. In Konoha, Amado gets official papers allowing him to become a citizen of the village.

Boruto Episode 215 Spoilers

For Boruto episode 215 spoilers, the story will progress with the ongoing Kara Organization arc. The title of the episode is “Prepared” and it will probably focus on the aftermath of Isshiki and Koji’s ongoing fight.

Isshiki’s Plan

Amado had prepared a well-articulated strategy that caught Isshiki off guard. However, the Otsutski is no pushover. He knows he has mere left days so he will target Kawaki as soon as possible. But at the same time, he has hurdles like Naruto and Sasuke standing in his way.

Meanwhile, in Konoha, Amado will be a huge assist since he knows probably everything about Isshiki. But his intentions are also not clear. Why does he want to kill the Otsutski? What is his ultimate goal? Guess we will find out in the next episode.

Boruto Episode 215 Watch Online

Boruto episode 215 is available to watch online on Crunchyroll and Funimation. Note that you’ll need to subscribe to these services to stream the episode.

Boruto Episode 215 Release Date and Time

Here is Boruto episode 215 release date and time.

Japan – 5:30 PM, September 12th

USA/Canada – 5:00 AM, September 12th

India – 2:30 PM, September 12th

UK – 10:00 AM, September 12th

CES (Europe) – 11:00 AM, September 12th

What is Amado's ultimate plan? Let us know what you think down below.