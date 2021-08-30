Boruto is an ongoing anime series based on manga series of the same name. It is a direct sequel to the original Naruto series and follows the events after the 4th Great Ninja War. This time, the protagonist is Boruto, the son of Hokage Naruto and the series focuses on his side of the story.

Boruto doesn’t take a liking to his father in his initial days because of how little time he spends with him. However, he comes to realize how great his father is and starts appreciating him. Currently, Boruto’s story is on Otsutski Saga and conflicts with Kara Organization. Let’s talk about Boruto episode 214 spoilers, release date, and time.

Boruto Episode 214 Spoilers, Recap, Release Date, and Time

Boruto Episode 213 Recap

In Boruto episode 213 recap, Amado projects the ongoing confrontation between Koji and Jigen. Jigen asks about the intentions of him and Koji and he reveals that he was created to kill Jigen. Furthermore, he has no interest in chakra fruit and his goal is to eliminate him.

Origins of Otsutski

Amado mentions that since Sasuke and Naruto drained Jigen’s chakra, it was the perfect time to kill the foe. He also goes on to reveal that Otsutski is outer species with a surplus amount of chakra. They gather it from a divine tree that can be cultivated using Ten-Tails.

The fight between the two starts and Jigen keeps on absorbing fire from Koji. Jigen realizes the true intention of sending Kawaki to Konoha. Not only that, but it was Amado who conveyed the coordinates to the location of Ten Tails so that Sasuke can find it.

Isshiki Otsutski

Koji tells Jigen that he knows Otsutski’s name occupying his body. On the other hand, Amado too informs that Isshiki is the one possessing the body of Jigen. Not only that but Ishhiki was once an ally of Kaguya but got betrayed by her.

Since Ishhiki had no suitable vessel, he got into Jigen’s body since he was near him. He also reveals that Momoshiki will take over Boruto’s body and he doesn’t have any solution for that. Amado says that Isshiki was too weak at that time, hence he entered Jigen’s body through his ear and steadily developed his strength.

Emerging Threat

After thousands of years, Isshiki was somewhat able to realize the full potential of his power. Jigen grows out a horn replication Isshiki and approaches Koji. However, his opponent manages to evade the attack.

Amado on the other hand explains that Jigen’s body is inefficient to contain all his chakra, hence he’s looking for Kawaki. Koji manages to hurt Jigen by using actual fire. After laying out all the information Amado proposes a method to kill Otsutski to Naruto.

Boruto Episode 214 Spoilers

For Boruto episode 214 spoilers, we will see the aftermath of the ongoing battle between Koji and Jigen. The title of the episode is “Predestined Death”. We will likely know Naruto’s reaction to Amado’s proposition and how to deal with this new threat.

Naruto’s Stand

It seems like Naruto is going to provide housing for Amado inside Konoha. He is probably still suspicious of him, but he understands he needs him. Now they also know the method to defeat Otsutski and they’ll approach the plan with caution.

Boruto Episode 214 Watch Online

You can watch Boruto episode 214 online on Crunchyroll and Funimation. Subscribe to their services and stream the episode in available countries.

Boruto Episode 214 Release Date and Time

Here is Boruto episode 214 release date and time.

Japan – 5:30 PM, September 5th

USA/Canada – 5:00 AM, September 5th

India – 2:30 PM, September 5th

UK – 10:00 AM, September 5th

CES (Europe) – 11:00 AM, September 5th

