Boruto Episode 213 Spoilers, Recap, Release Date, and Time

Boruto is an anime series based on the manga of the same name. It is the continuation of the original series of Naruto but this time puts Boruto in the shoes of the protagonist. Boruto is the son of Naruto, the current Hokage of Leaf Village and the story revolves around him.

After the end of the 4th Great Ninja War, a new threat has emerged in the form of Otsutski. The Kara Organization poses danger to all five villages and it’s now up to them the enemies. Naruto and co combine their strengths to deal with this newfound enemy in Boruto. Let’s talk about Boruto episode 213 spoilers, release date, and time.

Boruto Episode 212 Recap

In Boruto episode 212 recap, Koji meets with Amado who packs the data that former acquired from the Hidden Leaf Village. The preparation for their attack on Jigen is now complete and they’re ready to make a move.

Entering Leaf Village

Once he’s ready, Amado gets inside the Toad Summoning Jitsu of Koji. However, in the middle of it, they get intercepted by Delta who halts their escape. Koji decides to battle her out but Amado manages to shit her down using a special provision he had created.

Using reverse summoning, Koji sends Amado to the Hidden Leaf Village. Moegi and her team are training in the village where Amado arrives. Shikadai tries to fight Amado but fails to subdue him and instead ends up becoming his hostage.

Defection

Inojin contacts Ino and informs her about the situation. She then telepathically contacts Shikamaru and tells him how Amado has held his son hostage. Moegi arrives at the scene and tries to subdue Amado, however, he doesn’t give in and still holds Shikadai as a hostage.

Amado wants to connect to Shikamaru which Ino does. Furthermore, she connects Naruto, Kawaki, and Boruto as well to the line. Amado finally reveals his intentions about getting defected to Hidden Leaf Village. Furthermore, if they oblige with his request, he’s willing to share everything he knows about Kara, Otsutski, and Ten-Tails.

First Counter

Naruto approves Amado’s request only if he restrains himself. Amado agrees and talks to Naruto. Kawaki tells them that Amado has truly betrayed Kara. He wasn’t allowed to step outside of Kara and since he came to Konoha, it’s already treachery.

During the interrogation, Amado receives a transmission on the glass. With Naruto’s approval, he displays it to everyone. The projection reveals Jigen talking to Koji and telling him that he knew about Amado and his betrayal. They engage in a fight and Koji reveals that he was created for the sole purpose of killing Jigen.

Boruto Episode 213 Spoilers

For Boruto episode 213 spoilers, the next chapter of the series will get adapted. The next episode is titled “True Identity” and will probably focus on Amado and his plans to kill Jigen.

Jigen vs Koji

Koji will likely fight Jigen in the next episode. Since he’s almost depleted of his chakra, it will be a challenging fight for Jigen. However, he must have something secret up his sleeve to counter the attacks from Koji.

Now that Amado has defected to Konoha, it will be interesting to see what move he makes next. Has he truly betrayed Kara or is it just a ploy to invade Konoha for something else? Hopefully, we will find out in the next episode.

Boruto Episode 213 Watch Online

Boruto episode 213 is available to watch online on Crunchyroll and Funimation. You can subscribe to their services and stream the episode.

Boruto Episode 213 Release Date and Time

Here is Boruto episode 213 release date and time.

Japan – 5:30 PM, August 29th

USA/Canada – 5:00 AM, August 29th

India – 2:30 PM, August 29th

UK – 10:00 AM, August 29th

CES (Europe) – 11:00 AM, August 29th

