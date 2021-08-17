Boruto Episode 212 Spoilers, Recap, Release Date, and Time

Boruto is an ongoing anime series based on a manga series of the same name. It is a sequel to the original Naruto story and follows the events taking place after the end of the 4th Great Ninja War. The lead protagonist in this is Bortuo, the son of Naruto and the plot follows its exploits.

Boruto series focuses on the war between Shinobis and the race known as Otsutski. Naruto and co along with the other 4 villages now have a job to stop the rampage of this race and save humanity. Among these, Boruto finds himself in a tricky situation and tries to live up to the expectations of others. Let’s talk about Boruto episode 212 spoilers, release date, and time.

Boruto Episode 211 Recap

In Boruto episode 211 recap, Koji infiltrates the archives of Leaf Village and extracts some sort of data. Meanwhile, Team Udon and Team Moegi discuss an intruder they’ve sighted while in the restaurant.

Persuasion of Intruder

Inoji learns from his father about a man in black robbed seen strolling on the streets of Konoha. He has a description of an assailant. He also explains that the sensory system hadn’t even detected the presence of the person.

Team Moegi decides to look for this man and they go to the tower where Koji was staying at. While looking for him, they stumble across Kakashi who they initially thought was an intruder. They both join together and search for Koji. After some search, they do find him but lose him in the crowd.

Koji’s Deception

Koji manages to escape the sight of Team Moegi, but Kakashi still pursues him and follows him down the sewer. Shikadai thinks that he must be planning to leave the village via train, so they make a plan to capture him. After some attempt, they do capture him but turns out it was just a shadow clone.

In the archives, Koji engages in a battle with Kakashi who had already sensed his intention. Before Koji arrived, Kakashi had already taken a scroll containing data from before the 4th Great Ninja War. This time again, Koji manages to fool Kakashi using shadow clown and makes his escape.

Amado’s Plan

Koji reveals his plans and theory on why Jigen is not making a move on Konoha. He thinks this he must’ve exhausted his chakra while battling Naruto and Sasuke. After failing to find him, both teams and Kakashi regroup and discuss the possibility of Koji being a ninja from before the 4th war.

Meanwhile, Koji arrives at the HQ of Kara where he meets Amado. Amado informs him that Chakra of Jigen is now at only 10 percent. All the inners are out and this is the perfect opportunity to kill Jigen. We find out that Amado’s goal was to kill Jigen.

Boruto Episode 212 Spoilers

For Boruto episode 212 spoilers, we don’t have any solid information yet. Since the anime is following mixed canon episodes, it is difficult to predict what will happen next. Nonetheless, the title of the upcoming episode is “Amado’s Defection” and it will probably focus on him.

Amado’s Defection

Amado has made his intentions pretty clear. He wants to get rid of Jigen and for that, he will be using help from Jigen. An interesting thing to see here will be how Jigen reacts to this. As a head of Kara, he must’ve known about this inner betrayal of the group.

But he can’t do much now since he’s highly low on Chakra. However, considering the man he is, he must be hiding another crucial aspect of his power that others don’t know. Hopefully, we will find about it in the next episode.

Boruto Episode 212 Watch Online

You can watch Boruto episode 212 online on Crunchyroll and Funimation. Make sure that you’ve subscribed to these services to stream the episode.

Boruto Episode 212 Release Date and Time

Here is Boruto episode 212 release date and time.

Japan – 5:30 PM, August 22nd

USA/Canada – 5:00 AM, August 22nd

India – 2:30 PM, August 22nd

UK – 10:00 AM, August 22nd

CES (Europe) – 11:00 AM, August 22nd

Will Amado and Koji succeed in their plan? Share your thoughts down below.