Based on the manga series of the same name, Boruto is an ongoing anime with more than 200 episodes already aired. It is a direct sequel to the popular Naruto series and centers on Hokage’s son Boruto. The story takes place after the defeat of Kaguya in the Fourth Ninja War.

A new looming threat in the form of Otsutski has emerged and all 5 villages must work together to stop them. Kara Organization is a primary threat to the Shinobis with their scientific tech and Boruto and co must counter them to protect the village. Let’s talk about Boruto episode 211 spoilers, release date, and time.

Boruto Episode 211 Spoilers, Recap, Release Date, and Time

Boruto Episode 210 Recap

In Boruto episode 210 recap, Jigen has changed the coordinates of the location where he kept ten-tails. He explains the situation with Boro to Code and Delta. He’s still sitting in the HQ since he has depleted his chakra.

Boro’s Cult

Shikamaru informs about Boro to Sai and Konohamaru. Furthermore, the coordinates of Kara’s HQ are now changed and since it was in another dimension, they can’t locate it. Naruto asks them to go to Boro’s Cult and inquire about few things.

They show up at the cult and Akari takes them to one of the officers named Tsuzumi. He informs that Boro isn’t available since he’s gone to a village nearby infected with the disease. Inori gives them a tour of the cult and shows appreciation for what Boro has done for them.

Secret of Cult

Both of them inquire about Kagari to Akari. She tells that he still hasn’t returned and she feels unease. Sai informs Tsuzumi about the rumor of Boro’s death. However, he denies the notion and immediately storms off.

Secret of Cult

He enters a secret room and tries to contact Boro. Two Shinobis from Konoha also find the room and locate some hidden files. They arrive at the podium and tell everyone how Boto was using them for the experiments. He shows them the file of people being experimented on that also contained Kagari who’s now deceased.

Delta’s Attack

One of the officials explains how Boro truly wants to save everyone. He convinces everyone that Boro is not a bad person. Konohamaru tells them about Boro’s death and they get shocked. Just then, Delta arrives and starts attacking the building.

Sai handles the evacuation while Konohamaru asks the members to believe him. However, this still doesn’t have any effect. In the end, Delta leaves after destroying the teleportation device, this leaving the building in shambles. Konohamaru and Sai return to Konoha and tell Naruto about the file and poison. The only way to stop this madness of Kara is to defeat Jigen.

Boruto Episode 211 Spoilers

For Boruto episode 211 spoilers, the show will focus on Koji. The title of the episode is “The Chase”. From the preview, it looks like Kakashi and his students will be looking for Koji who has infiltrated the village of Konoha.

The Chase

Koji is a mysterious man and we don’t know much about his intentions. He had many chances in the past to deal with Kawaki, however, he chose not to. He wants to attack Jigen for some reason and even Amado knows about it. Both of them are cooking something behind the back of Kara.

However, we don’t know why he’s chosen to enter the archives of Konoha. Hopefully, we will find his true intentions in the next episode.

Boruto Episode 211 Watch Online

Boruto episode 211 is available to watch on Crunchyroll and Funimation online. However, you’ll need to buy a subscription to their services to stream.

Boruto Episode 211 Release Date and Time

Here is the Boruto episode 211 release date and time.

Japan – 5:30 PM, August 15th

USA/Canada – 5:00 AM, August 15th

India – 2:30 PM, August 15th

UK – 10:00 AM, August 15th

CES (Europe) – 11:00 AM, August 15th

Can Naruto stop Kara Organization for good? Let us know your thoughts down below.