Boruto Episode 210 Spoilers, Recap, Release Date, and Time

Based on the manga of the same name, Boruto is an ongoing anime series. It is the direct sequel to the Naruto series but the main protagonist of the story is Boruto. Boruto is a son of 7th Hokage Naruto and its plot follows his exploits.

The dangers of Konoha remain even after the defeat of Kaguya. The Otsutski clan is on the rise and the heroes from five villages have more formidable opponents to fight. Boruto and his friends combine their forces to tackle these enemies and support the village. Let’s talk about Bortuo episode 210 spoilers, release date, and time.

Boruto Episode 209 Recap

In Boruto episode 209 recap, Kawaki has a dream where Jigen destroyed all of Konoha. He goes on the rooftop and asks Boruto about the condition of Konohamaru. Boruto assures him and asks him not to blame himself for what happened.

Meeting Jaggy

All members of the Uzumaki household gather for the breakfast. After breakfast, Boruto tells Kawaki that he will be training with Mitsuki. He also invited him to train along, however, he denies it. With Boruto gone, Kawaki is alone with nothing left to do.

In the afternoon, he spots Himawari going somewhere with food. She reveals that it’s for Jaggy who lives near the cave. They arrive and Kawaki spots various injuries on the body of Jaggy who is a wolf. Jaggy doesn’t take a liking to Kawaki as Himawari feeds him.

Himawari’s Worry

Himawari wants Jaggy to come with him, however, she can’t since Jaggy keeps his guard up. Boruto explains that he was just like Jaggy in the past, surrounded by stupid adults. He never thought about families like Naruto’s existing. After coming into Lord Seventh’s wings, he has realized what families are.

They return home and the next day, once again embark to visit the cave. This time, Himawari takes bread heels from the shop to feed Jaggy. Once they arrive at the cave, they find that Jaggy isn’t there. Kawaki spots some break traps.

Outcast

They go deep into the forest and find the dead body of Jaggy. Himawari cries and Kawaki explains that since he’s of different color, he was an outcast. They bury him and go their way. Kawaki asks Himawari to go alone since he has some work to do.

Kawaki decides to leave the village however, he stumbles across Boruto. Boruto asks him not to leave the village, but Kawaki is hellbent. He says that his presence will always put Konoha I’m danger. Just when he’s about to leave, Shikamaru arrives and stops him. He asks him to stay since Jigen won’t be satisfied with just taking him.

Boruto Episode 210 Spoilers

We don’t have any significant Boruto episode 209 spoilers since anime is doing mixed canon episodes. The title of the next episode is “Clues To Kara.” From its name, it is evident that the episode will feature Kara in one way or another.

Clues to Kara

With the issue of Kawaki sorted out, the next episode will focus on Kara Organization. The last time we saw, Jigen was recovering after his fight with Naruto and Sasuke. Furthermore, Boro has been eliminated so it will be interesting to see what stance Jigen takes next. Koji is also plotting something and we will likely find about it in the next episode.

Boruto Episode 210 Watch Online

You can watch Boruto episode 209 on Crunchyroll and Funimation. Subscribe to their services and stream the episode online.

Boruto Episode 210 Release Date and Time

Here is Boruto episode 209 release date and time.

Japan – 5:30 PM, August 8th

USA/Canada – 5:00 AM, August 8th

India – 2:30 PM, August 8th

UK – 10:00 AM, August 8th

CES (Europe) – 11:00 AM, August 8th

What is going on in Kara Organization? Let us know down in the comments. For more Boruto updates, don’t forget to follow us on social media.