Boruto is an ongoing weekly anime series that is based on manga of the same name. With over 200 episodes, the series follows the adventures of Boruto. The series is a direct sequel to the original Naruto series and explores the events that happen after Naruto becomes Hokage.

The story’s main focus is Boruto, who at the beginning is annoyed at his father. However, he comes to understand the things that his father has gone through and changes his behavior. With each looming threat over Konoha, Boruto and his friends grow stronger and battle formidable enemies. Let’s talk about Boruto episode 209 spoilers, release date, and time.

Boruto Episode 209 Spoilers, Release Date and Time

Boruto Episode 208 Recap

In Boruto episode 208 recap, Momoshiki has taken over the body of Boruto. He grows a horn from his head indicating that he’s Otsutski. He goes on to fight Boro who’s pretty scared upon seeing this sight.

Momoshiki vs Boro

Boro quickly recognizes the existence that just took over the body of Boruto. Even though he’s scared, he still decides to fight him. However, his efforts are all in vain since Momoshiki is too powerful. Momoshiki feels that the chakra within his body is too low.

He goes to Naruto and extracts some amount of chakra. After that, he attacks Boro using pretty big Rasengan which ultimately annihilates him. Boruto falls as Momoshiki leaves his body. After he wakes up, he doesn’t remember anything.

Back to Konoha

Naruto finally wakes up after the slumber inside of the seal. Boruto, Himawari, and Hinata stand beside him to look over. They are joyous to see Naruto return. Back on the roof, Sakura visits Sasuke and expresses that she’s glad for him.

In Kawaki’s ward, the doctor is worried about him. Using a prosthetic arm isn’t compatible with him. Because of this, his body is suffering from pain. Since they don’t know much about his body structure, they can’t do anything about it.

Looming Threat

Since everyone has recovered, Shikamaru gathers them for the meeting. He asks Sasuke to confirm the identity of Jogen and his association with Otsutski. Furthermore, he reveals that Jigen himself could be the vessel to another Otsutski.

Shikamaru still doesn’t trust Kawaki. Even though he had a major part in saving Naruto, he’s still wary of him. Since Kawaki doesn’t know much about Kara, it makes it difficult for others to trust him. Sakura enters and asks everyone to return to their rooms and rest. Naruto asks Shikamaru to stop monitoring Kawaki, however, he’s still intact with his decision.

Boruto remembers the moment when Momoshiki told him how someone who defeats god shouldn’t be ordinary. He understands that he may have become a vessel to Momoshiki.

Boruto Episode 209 Spoilers

For Boruto episode 209 spoilers, there hasn’t been any concrete leak yet. From the looks of the preview, it seems like the next episode will be filler. For now, anime is adapting a few parts from manga and adding some filler. Even though there was some canon material from the last episode, it was scattered throughout the episode. The upcoming set plot involves Amado and Koji, however, it may take some time before we get that far in anime.

The upcoming episode is titled “The Outcast”. In the preview, we see that Kawaki has gone somewhere and Boruto is looking for him. Kawaki is with Himawari and they seem to be going inside the cave. Most likely, it will be a filler episode with some added canon material.

Boruto Episode 209 Watch Online

You can watch Boruto episode 209 on Crunchyroll and Funimation online. All you need is a subscription and you shall be able to stream it.

Here is Boruto episode 209 release date and time.

Japan – 5:30 PM, July 24th

USA/Canada – 5:00 AM, July 24th

India – 2:30 PM, July 24th

UK – 10:00 AM, July 24th

CES (Europe) – 11:00 AM, July 24th

What will be Jigen's next move?