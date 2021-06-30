Based on the manga series of the same name, Boruto is an anime series that is the sequel to the Naruto series. It follows the story of Boruto Uzumaki who is the son of the protagonist of the Naruto series. Being born as a son of Hokage, Boruto doesn’t get to spend much time with his dad. Because of this, he is always annoyed with him.

However, with the passing of each arc, he realizes how great a man his father is and learns to accept him. Boruto has over 200 episodes with more to come. The story is packed with action and there’s a lot of drama in it. Let’s find out Boruto Episode 206 spoilers, release date, and time.

Boruto Episode 206 Spoilers, Preview, Release Date, and Time

Boruto Episode 205 Preview

In Boruto Episode 205 recap, Shikamaru arrives at the residence of Naruto. He binds Kawaki using Paralysis Ninjutsu. Shikamaru suspects that Kawaki is a spy sent by Kara.

Shikamaru’s Worry

He outrightly says that he doesn’t trust Kawaki. Kawaki goes on to reveal that it was Jigen who took Naruto with it and he’s the leader of Kara. Using transportation Jutsu, Jigen has transported Naruto to another dimension. Shikamaru seals the entire residence so that Kawaki can’t flee.

Meanwhile, Jigen arrives at Kara’s HQ. Amado tells him he will need 10 days to recover his chakra. But Jigen isn’t worried. He believes that Naruto and Sasuke are eliminated. Konoha is almost defenseless so they can retrieve Kawaki and Boruto whenever they want.

Kawaki’s Vow

Boro locates Koji and asks him the reason for not sending any information to Jigen. He suspects Koji is a traitor. But Koji dismisses the notion and says that Jigen himself came to Konoha. If he was a traitor, Jigen would’ve killed him. Meanwhile, at Naruto’s residence, Shikamaru reveals that Sasuke returned to Konoha full of injuries.

Kawaki notices that his arm is still active with chakra. It means that Naruto is still alive. With hope in front of them, Kawaki and Boruto combine their Karma. It results in the creation of a hole that will lead them to Naruto’s location. Kawaki jumps into the portal with the vow of saving Hokage.

Kawaki’s Vow

Boruto Episode 206 Spoilers

In Boruto Episode 206 spoilers, Kawaki, Boruto, Mitsuki, and Sarada go through the portal by breaking Shikamsru’s Jitsu. Shikamaru learns that Sasuke is unconscious. Without his Jutsu, they can’t reach Naruto.

Boro’s Welcome

The group of four arrive only to get greeted by Boro. They ask the location of Naruto and he throws the seal at them. The seal contains Naruto inside however no one can open it except for Jigen. Boro disappears and attacks them from beneath. He unleashes acid liquid but Kawaki can absorb it using his Karma.

Boruto joins him and absorbs the remaining acid. Boruto prepares to attack Boro and punches him using Rasengan. However, it doesn’t do anything to Boro. Boruto and Kawaki simultaneously attack him but it doesn’t have any effect.

Retreat

Boro unleashes black mist which completely neutralizes Boruto and Kawaki’s karma. They get beaten down to the ground. Mitsuki arrives and makes the save. Using Snake lightening, he traps Boro. But it doesn’t take long for Boro to get out of it. Just as he’s about to attack Mitsuki, Sarada comes forward to grab all three of them. She retreats with them and tells them they need to prepare a plan.

Retreat

Boruto Episode 206 Watch Online

Boruto Episode 296 watch online on Crunchyroll and Funimation. Note that you need a subscription to these services to stream the episode.

Here is Boruto episode 206 release date and time.

Japan – 5:30 PM, July 4th

USA/Canada – 5:00 AM, July 4th

India – 2:30 PM, July 4th

UK – 10:00 AM, July 4th

CES (Europe) – 11:00 AM, July 4th

Will Kawaki and others be able to save Naruto? Let us know what you think down in the comments. For more Boruto updates, make sure to follow us on social media