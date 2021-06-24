Boruto Episode 205 Spoilers, Preview, Release Date, and Time

Based on the manga series of the same name, Boruto is an animated series that is a direct sequel to Naruto. It features the story of Boruto who is the son of the seventh Hokage. The story follows him and his adventures as he goes around to become the strongest Shinobi in his village.

With a troubled childhood, Boruto comes to understand his father and becomes a better person with each progressing episode. The anime is action-packed with great story elements. Let’s take a look at Boruto Episode 205 spoilers, Release Date, and Time.

Boruto Episode 204 Recap

In Boruto Episode 204 recap, Kawaki is upset with what just transpired in the house. Sarada arrives the sees the body of Konohamaru pierced with rods.

Naruto and Sasuke vs Jigen

The ultimate battle between Naruto and Sasuke vs Jigen begins. Jigen pierces both Sasuke and Naruto with the rods. It drains out the chakra from them. Naruto uses Shadow Clone that simultaneously attacks Jigen. He tries to pierce and eliminate every single shadow clone.

Sasuke realizes how the ability of Jigen works. He can shrink objects and inject them into someone. Once they enter someone’s body, they return to their original size. This is also the reason by Jigen has been able to move so quickly.

New Otsutsuki

After finding out the weakness, both Naruto and Sasuke get into their ultimate forms. Meanwhile, at Kawaki, Boruto and Mitsuki arrive. He sees that Kawaki’s arm is still emitting chakra. This means that Naruto is still alive. Back on the battlefield, Jigen has pinned down both Naruto and Sasuke with rods.

They have almost exhausted their energy. At the same time, the Abdomen of Jigen cracks. It looks like another Otsutsuki is using Jigen’s body as a vessel. Sasuke reveals about Ten-Tails and how Jigen wants to suck chakra from the entire planet. He leaves using transportation Ninjutsu as per Naruto’s advice. Naruto is all alone stranded in the black ball created by Jigen. We find the name of the new Otsutsuki and it is Isshiki.

Boruto Episode 205 Spoilers

In Boruto Episode 205 spoilers, Boruto along with Mitsuki arrive to take a look at the situation. Similarly, Shikamaru and Ino also come forward to assess what happened.

Kawaki is Suspect

They ask Kawaki about what happened earlier. He’s still shaken and worried about what might’ve happened with Naruto.

Kawaki goes on to tell how Jigen infiltrated the village to take him back. However, Naruto interfered and got transported to another location. Shikamaru tells him that he still doesn’t trust him. To him, he may be a spy from Kara injected into Konoha. But Boruto has total trust in Kawaki. Shikamaru decides to put Kawaki under house arrest. Kawaki agrees to it and blames himself for what happened with Naruto and Sasuke.

Koji’s Plan

Koji doesn’t understand if Jigen has defeated Naruto, why hasn’t he come back to retrieve Kawaki. He speculates that Jigen may have run out of Chakra and went back to the HQ. We learn that for some reason, Koji wants to kill Jigen. This may be a perfect time since Jigen doesn’t have any chakra left.

Back at the HQ, Jigen arrives. Amado comments that his Chakra will take 2 days to restore. Back at Konoha, Kawaki wonders why Naruto has been nice to him. He decides to take a vital decision to go and rescue the 7th Hokage.

Watch Online Boruto Episode 205

Watch online Boruto Episode 205 on Crunchyroll and Funimation. Note that you need to subscribe to these services to stream the episode.

Here is Boruto Episode 205 release date and time.

Japan – 5:30 PM, June 26th

USA/Canada – 5:00 AM, June 26th

India – 2:30 PM, June 26th

UK – 10:00 AM, June 26th

CES (Europe) – 11:00 AM, June 26th

Will Naruto be able to survive this? Let us know your thoughts down in the comments.