Boruto Episode 204 Preview, Spoilers, Release Date & Time

Based on the manga series of the same name, Boruto is anime series produced by Pierrot. It is a follow-up to the legendary manga series Naruto and portrays the events taking place after Naruto becomes the 7th Hokage. The centre of the story is Boruto Uzumaki who is the son of Naruto.

With more than 200 episodes aired already, it has gained a huge fan following across the globe. Both anime and manga are widely popular and it will likely continue to grow with each passing arc. Let’s discuss Boruto Episode 204 preview, spoilers, release date, and time.

Boruto Episode 204 Preview, Spoilers, Release Date, and Time

Boruto Episode 203 Recap

In Boruto Episode 203, Kawaki is still looking for a missing piece of shard. He is hellbent on fixing the vase. Naruto tells him that it’s long gone since Hinata already cleaned up the place. Naruto says he feels like he has gained another son in Kawaki.

Jigen’s Arrival

Koji is still monitoring Kawaki through his toad. He’s still confused as to why Jigen hasn’t made any moves. Meanwhile, Boruto and Mitsuki continue their training. The former loses his balance on the tree and falls. Mitsuki tells it’s unusual and the Karma mark begins to form on the hand of Boruto.

Over at Naruto’s residence, the same thing is happening with Kawaki. A portal appears out of his hand and Jigen comes out of it. Jigen apologizes to Naruto for coming into his living room with his footwear on. He tells him he is there to retrieve his stubborn son.

Jigen’s Arrival

Naruto vs Jigen

Ino senses a sinister Chakra and it’s coming from the direction of 7th lord. Naruto approaches Jigen to attack him however the latter kicks him back. He then pierces him with stakes that consume his chakra.

Konohamaru tries to attack Jigen but suffers the same fate. Jigen grabs Kawaki by the arm and tells him to come back with him. He tells him that Naruto is peace-obsessed and only cares about protecting his village. However, Kawaki dismisses the notion and tells him not to disrespect Naruto.

With the help of Kurama, Naruto breaks out and attacks Jigen. Jigen prepares for a huge attack that may engulf the whole Konoha. Seeing this Kawaki surrenders and give up. Naruto insists him not go with him. Jigen teleports himself along with Naruto to another dimension. Just when he’s about to leave, Sasuke arrives.

Boruto Episode 204 Spoilers

In Boruto Episode 204 spoilers, Sarada arrives at Naruto’s residence to see blood splattered on the ground. Meanwhile, Boruto senses the chakra has disappeared.

Sasuke and Naruto vs Jigen

The fight begins as Sasuke and Naruto simultaneously attack Jigen. Naruto uses Rasengan but Jigen absorbs it using his Karma. He pierces Naruto again with the stakes. Sasuke intercepts and kicks him back. Jigen does the same with Sasuke but this time, Naruto saves him. Even after Naruto uses Shadow Doppelganger, Jigen can pierce the rods into him. Sasuke figures out Jigen’s secret.

Naruto and Sasuke vs Jigen

Jigen’s Secret

Sasuke figures out how Jigen’s ability works. He can shrink the objects and does the same with the rods. When he directs the rods, their size is small. However, as soon as it pierces the body, it returns to its original size. Not only that but he also does the same with his body. After knowing this, the duo successfully pushes Jigen into the corner.

Here is Boruto Episode 204 release date and time.

Japan – 5:30 PM, June 19th

USA/Canada – 5:00 AM, June 19th

India – 2:30 PM, June 19th

UK – 10:00 AM, June 19th

CES (Europe) – 11:00 AM, June 19th

You can stream the next episode on both Crunchyroll and Funimation. Here find Boruto Episode 204 preview.

How do you think Sasuke and Naruto will deal with Jigen? Comment down below and let us know. For more Boruto updates, make sure to follow us on social media.