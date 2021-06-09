Based on the manga series of the same name, Boruto is an anime series with over 200 episodes already in place. It follows the adventures of Boruto, who is the son of the seventh Hokage Naruto. Boruto is a direct sequel to Naruto and focuses on events after the defeat of Kaguya.

Various characters from the original series constantly appear in the show with the addition of new characters. Find out Boruto Episode 203 spoilers and release date down below.

Boruto Episode 203 Spoilers, Watch Online, Release Date and Time

Boruto Episode 202 Recap

In Boruto Episode 202 recap, Gara tells Sasuke about the coordinates of Kara’s headquarters. He also informs him about Jigen, who is the leader of the Kara Organization. Sasuke goes to the headquarters.

False Location?

After arriving, Sasuke suspects that the coordinates were fake. Kara just wanted to lure him out. He sees an Otsutsuki who goes on to attack him. Just when they make contact, turns out it’s just a projection.

Meanwhile, Boro returns and addresses his followers. He talks about the injustice they’ve faced and how they can achieve salvation. Boro claims Otsutsuki will help them achieve salvation. Furthermore, he introduces 4 new members to his following.

New Otsutsuki

Sasuke activates different Otsutsuki projections and stumbles across a new unidentifiable one. Meanwhile, Boro takes 4 new members to Inori to get them acquainted. However, Inori’s brother pops up and tells them Boro and others are running fraud. He attacks Boro but he doesn’t even flinch.

Boro tells him to leave for his good. Back to Sasuke, he finds out Ten-Tails hidden within the platform. Jigen comes in and Sasuke hides. Jigen extracts chakra from the Ten-Tails and takes the form of Otsutsuki that Sasuke earlier identified.

Boruto Episode 203 Spoilers

In Boruto Episode 203 spoilers, Boruto senses the spreading of his Karma mark. He immediately stormes off to Kawaki. Meanwhile, at Kawaki’s place, the same phenomenon is occurring. Sakura arrives at Ino’s shop to purchase flowers for Sasuke’s return.

Ino senses an incredibly sinister chakra that has appeared by Naruto’s side. A portal opens up from within Kawaki’a karma seal and Jigen comes out of it.

Surprise Attack

Jigen enters and apologizes to Naruto for directly entering his house. He tells them he has come to retrieve Kawaki. Naruto attacks him however he dispels it immediately, kicking him away. Kawaki tries to resist Jigen but he can’t do anything. Jigen berates Naruto in front of Kawaki which triggers him.

Kawaki goes on to say Naruto is nothing like Jigen. Naruto gets back up and kicks Jigen. They both get ready to engage in a fight.

Boruto Episode 203 Watch Online

Boruto Episode 203 watch online on streaming platforms such as Crunchyroll and Funimation. Note that these services aren’t available in every country.

Here is Boruto Episode 203 release date and time.

Japan – 5:30 PM, June 12th

USA/Canada – 5:00 AM, June 12th

India – 2:30 PM, June 12th

UK – 10:00 AM, June 12th

CES (Europe) – 11:00 AM, June 12th

Who do you think is this new Otsutsuki? Will Naruto be able to defeat him? Share your thoughts and let us know. For more updates on Boruto, don’t forget to follow us on social media.