Boruto Episode 201 Release Date, Time, and Where to Watch

It’s time for the training and Kawaki and Sarada have begun to grasp elements of Ninjutsu and Chirori respectively. After getting his arm replaced by a prosthetic one, Kawaki feels he needs to train and hence requests Naruto to teach him.

Meanwhile, Sarada is learning from Sasuke his most frequent technique of Chidori. After fixing the vase Kawaki comes across the monstrous creature Kurama and it seems like they’re going to have some heart-to-heart conversation. Boruto Episode 201 is just around the corner and fans can’t wait for more for its release.

Boruto is an anime adaptation of a manga series of the same name. It is a sequel to one of the best manga Naruto and follows the ventures of his son Boruto. The anime just hit the mark of 200 episodes last week and we expect it to cross even more milestones in upcoming years.

Boruto Episode 201 Release Date

The official Boruto Episode 201 release date is 30th May 2021. The title of the episode is “Empty Tears” and Takeshi Yoshimoto is directing this episode. Find below the release timings for upcoming releases according to different countries.

Japan – 5:30 PM, May 30th

USA/Canada – 5:00 AM, May 30th

India – 2:30 PM, May 30th

UK – 10:00 AM, May 30th

CES (Europe) – 11:00 AM, May 30th

Where to Watch Boruto Episode 201?

You can stream Boruto Episode 201 on online streaming platforms Crunchyroll and Funimation for English sub release. English dub version will be available on these services however we aren’t aware of its release date.

Boruto Episode 201 Preview

What are Spoilers for Boruto Episode 201?

We expect Boruto Episode 201 to adapt chapter 35 of the manga series. Here are the subsequent spoilers from the forthcoming release.

Kawaki and Kurama’s Conversation

Kurama asks Kawaki to not leave Naruto’s side and instead have a conversation with him. He tells him about his identity and how he resides within the body of Naruto. Kawaki finally realizes the big source of Naruto’s power. But Kurama dismisses his speculation and says it’s another way around.

He finds a lot of similarities between Naruto’s childhood and Kawaki. After telling everything about Naruto, he asks Kawaki to go to sleep and look for shard tomorrow.

Training Continues

Naruto continues Kawaki’s training and comments that his Chakra control has been on point. Kawaki requests him to teach him shadow doppelganger. Sarada who’s watching from the side remarks on Kawaki being lucky for getting personal training from Hokage.

Meanwhile, Sasuke arrives at the location and finds the projections of Ohtsutsuki.

Quick Recap of Boruto Episode 201

After an excruciating battle with Delta, Naruto and co had time to relax and do their activities. Here is a quick recap of the last episode from the Boruto anime series.

Kawaki’s New Arm

His arm was smothered into pieces by Delta’s attack. The doctor tries to replace it with a prosthetic, but he finds a roadblock ahead. Only Amado can replace his arm. Naruto provides a solution by suggesting he use one of his many prosthetic arms.

However, turns out Kawaki doesn’t have Chakra and he needs Chakra infused into the arm to control it. Naruto imbues the arm with his Chakra and provides Kawaki the arm.

Learning Ninjutsu

After acquiring the arm, Kawaki asks Naruto to teach him Ninjutsu. Without any hitches, Naruto complies and agrees to begin his training. He begins his training along with Boruto and both of them embark on a mission to become even stronger.

On the other hand, Sasuke is teaching Chidori to Sarada. At the end of the day, he tries to fix the broken vase and eventually succeeds. Though, there’s still a piece missing so he goes out to look for it but gets stopped by Kurama.

What’s next in the story for Kawaki and Boruto? What are Jigen and Kara plotting? Let us know your thoughts in the comments. For more news and updates, make sure to follow us on social media.