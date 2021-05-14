Boruto Episode 199 Release Date, Time & Where to Watch

Naruto and Delta are fighting with all their might as Boruto, Kawaki and Himawari are witnessing their epic showdown. Seeing his father getting pinned down, Boruto goes on to attack Delta. However, he doesn’t find any success and only attracts her attention. Boruto gets knocked down and Delta approaches Himawari.

She takes her up to the sky to distract Naruto and he falls into the trap. However, to her surprise, Kawaki defends her by sacrificing his arm. This leaves Delta surprised as she wouldn’t have believed Kawaki would do something like that. Fans expect Boruto Episode 199 to produce a conclusion to this fight as stakes are getting high minute by minute

Boruto is an anime series based on the manga series of the same name. With over 190 episodes, it centers on a young boy Boruto, the son of Naruto in his quest to become a strong Shinobi. The show puts great emphasis on his character development as he goes from a crybaby to a dependable individual. Hopefully, we will see more of him as the next episode surfaces in few days.

Boruto Episode 199 Release Date

Next Boruto Episode 199 is set to release on May 16th, 2021. The episode is getting directed by Masayuki Matsumoto and written by Tōko Machida. The episode is titled “Overload” and will include the opening theme “Baki” by Ikimonogakari and the ending theme “Kimi ga Ita Shirushi” by halca. Find the timing of release down below.

Japan – 5:30 PM, May 16th

USA/Canada – 5:00 AM, May 16th

India – 2:30 PM, May 16th

UK – 10:00 AM, May 16th

CES (Europe) – 11:00 AM, May 16th

Where to Watch Boruto Episode 199?

For all the fans of Boruto, they can stream the episode in the English sub version on Crunchyroll and Funimation. Note that you need to have a subscription to one of these platforms to watch the episode.

What are Spoilers from Boruto Episode 199?

The next episode of Boruto will likely follow the manga chapter 33. Let’s take a look at few spoilers from the upcoming release.

Naruto Reengages in the Battle

Naruto asks Boruto to protect both Hima and Kawaki as he proceeds to fight Delta again. This time he’s more enraged than before and his aura is different. After exchanging some hands, Delta realized she’s losing her ground.

Delta’s Defeat

Naruto reminds Delta about the statement he made earlier on not touching kids. She looks to sneak attack him however only gets blocked by a Rasengan. Delta doesn’t flinch because she can absorb the Chakra. But Naruto keeps on increasing the volume of Rasengan and she starts to feel the tension.

Kawaki comments that regardless of the size of Rasengan she can absorb anything but Boruto feels his dad has figured something out. Delta is sweating and finally comes to realize what Naruto is trying to do.

With a giant Rasengan over her head, Delta could no longer absorb the Chakra. The impact of the attack leaves her eyes destroyed and her eyesight gone. Naruto says that Chakra she was absorbing was getting stored somewhere and he took that fact to his advantage. Naruto tastes victory with Delta falling.

Quick Recap of Boruto Episode 198?

After finding Kawaki, Delta engaged in a fight with Naruto. The last episode had tremendous action with a twist at the end. Let’s take a quick recap of the last outing of Boruto.

Naruto vs Delta

They both begin with their attacks and are equally matched. Delta reveals her identity as a scientifically modified human by showing her legs. She goes on to pierce Naruto with them but he pretends to be hurt. Delta realizes how cunning Naruto is and decided to not take him lightly.

Delta’s Trap

After attacking Boruto, Delta swarms at Himawari which distracts Naruto. After taking her into the air and dropping her off, she catches him off guard. But Kawaki saves the day by sacrificing his arm. Naruto prepares for final showdown as he vows to defeat her.

What will become of this ongoing fight between Delta and Naruto? Can Delta deal with an enraged Naruto?