Boruto Episode 198 Release Date, Time, and Where to Watch

Delta surely is an impatient customer, isn’t she? After waiting for a while, she got frustrated and took it upon herself to search for Kawaki. Meanwhile, Boruto and Kawaki clash so that the former can learn to utilize the powers of the Karma seal. Delta’s drone has finally located Kawaki and it’s the Hokage who is standing in her way. Boruto Episode 198 will give fans an epic battle between two strong individuals and decide the fate of Kawaki.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generation is an ongoing anime series with over 190 episodes aired to date. It centers on the story of a young boy Boruto, the son of 7th Hokage. Boruto is a frustrated kid who doesn’t like his father because he never spends time with him.

However, over time, Boruto understands different values and comes to become a better person. Episode 198 of Boruto will continue this character development of the protagonist as we dive into the next phase of anime. Find out the release date, time, and more about Boruto Episode 198 down below.

Boruto Episode 198

The official release date for Boruto Episode 198 is 9th May 2021. The episode is getting directed by Nozomi Fukui and written by Hideto Tanaka. The opening song for the episode is “Kimi ga Ita Shirushi” sung by halca. As for the timing of release you can note it down below.

Japan – 5:30 PM, May 9th

USA/Canada – 5:00 AM, May 9th

India – 2:30 PM, May 9th

UK – 10:00 AM, May 9th

CES (Europe) – 11:00 AM, May 9th

Where to Watch Boruto Episode 198?

In Japan, Boruto Episode 198 will air on TV Tokyo each Sunday. To watch the episode in English subs at the earliest, fans can either use Crunchyroll or Funimation online streaming platforms.

What are Spoilers for Boruto Episode 198?

Episode 198 is titled Monster and it will likely follow the manga chapter 31, also titled “Monsters”. Here is a quick look at what to expect in the next episode.

Boruto Episode 198 Preview

Naruto vs Delta Begins!

Naruto asks Delta what she wants and she tells him that she has no business with Naruto. She is only here to take Kawaki. Kawaki reveals her identity as an inner to Kara and is unusually shaken. Boruto finds it fascinating that even ever-confident Kawaki has shaken up in the presence of that person.

The fight starts and Naruto straight away use Rasengan on her. However, its effect is neglected by Delta. She reveals her body and her identity as a scientifically modified human. In the fight, she overwhelms Naruto and takes him down.

However, turns out Naruto was just faking and letting her take the guard down. They both continue the fight as Boruto comments about the mighty strength of these two individuals.

Naruto vs Delta

Quick Recap of Boruto Episode 197

The last episode of the anime was a hell of a ride. From an encounter between Boruto and Kawaki to end the episode with a sense of danger by the presence of Delta, episode 197 had it all. Let’s take a quick recap and see what transpired in the latest addition of Boruto.

Boruto vs Kawaki

Boruto vs Kawaki

Boruto accepts the proposal of Kawaki to let him train with the Karma seal. They go to the field along with Naruto and others to battle. After the fight, Naruto asks both of them to shake hands. However, just when they do, a surge of pain surfaces through Boruto and he sees the image of Momo. Koji comments that when their hands made contact, Boruto’s wounds healed.

Delta Arrives

After getting frustrated in the wait for Koji, Delta decides to take the matter into her own hands. She sends a drone to the village to look for Kawaki. When pinpointing the location, she immediately approaches Kawaki.

However, Ino gets alerted by her presence and communities to Naruto about her arrival. Naruto asks others to leave but just before that Delta lands right in front of them.

How strong is Delta? Can she defeat Naruto in 1 vs 1?