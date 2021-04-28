Boruto Episode 197 – Release Date, Time, and Where to Watch

The fun battle between Boruto and Naruto is over. Our protagonist may have lost the bout pretty easily but he has surely learned some pointers. Boruto and Kawaki continue to bond together in their own unusual way but it won’t be long before they fully trust each other.

Meanwhile, Delta and Koji have arrived in the Konoha to look for Kawaki. With their aim of taking him away, it will be interesting to see how Kawaki reacts. Boruto episode 197 will put some more light on the subject and tell us the intentions of these characters.

Boruto anime is the adaptation of the Boruto: Naruto Next Generations manga series. It is the sequel to the popular manga Naruto which serialized over two decades in Weekly Shonen Jump. Episode 197 of the anime is just upon us and to find its release date and time, read below.

Boruto Episode 197

The official release date for Boruto episode 197 is May 2nd, 2021. The episode is titled “Delta” and will be available to stream on respective platforms. People in Japan can watch it on TV Tokyo meanwhile internationals viewers will require online streaming platforms. Find below the release time of episode 197 for different countries.

Japan – 5:30 PM, May 2nd

USA/Canada – 5:00 AM, May 2nd

India – 2:30 PM, May 2nd

UK – 10:00 AM, May 2nd

CES (Europe) – 11:00 AM, May 2nd

Where to Watch Boruto Episode 197?

You can watch Boruto episode 197 on online streaming services such as Crunchyroll and Funimation. The episode will be available in English subs for these platforms.

Boruto Episode 197 Spoilers

What are the Spoilers for Boruto Episode 197?

Since the title of the episode is “Delta”, we can fairly assume that it will focus on Delta. The preview is already out and it has given us good hint on what to expect next. In any case, since the anime is following the manga, it is pretty easy to know incidents that will take place. Here are the spoilers from Boruto episode 197.

Delta’s Frustration

Koji has been out for a long time in search of Kawaki which unsettles Delta. Having no more patience, she decides to take the matter into her own hands. She gets keen to find Kawaki on her own despite orders given by Koji.

Boruto vs Kawaki

Boruto asks Kawaki to teach him more about how to utilize the power of Karma. Kawaki suggests they both do it via actual combat. Both of them spar and exchange some hands. After the fight, Naruto asks them to make a Unison Sign. When they touch hands Baruto feels immense pain in his palm and spots the image of Momoshiki. Koji notices that Bourto’s wound got healed after Kawaki touched his palm.

Quick Recap of Boruto Episode 196

Kawaki finally decided to fix the vase as Koji continued to locate him. Boruto episode 196 also saw a short thrilling battle between Naruto and his son. Here is a quick recap from the latest episode of Boruto.

Boruto vs Naruto

Naruto asks Boruto to exchange some hands and they go out to fight. Accompanied with Kawaki, Sarada, Mitsuki, and Himawari both of them battle. Naruto doesn’t have any problems in subduing his son. During the battle, Kawaki tells Boruto to use his Karma. The fight ends with Naruto winning.

Kawaki’s Flashback

Kawaki gets a flashback of Jigen training him by using extreme means. He asks Naruto to help him train and hence tells everything about his background.

Kawaki's Flashback

Kawaki gets a flashback of Jigen training him by using extreme means. He asks Naruto to help him train and hence tells everything about his background.