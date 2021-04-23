Boruto episode 195 was a great addition to the story as it depicted some bonding moments between Naruto and Kawaki. It was heartfelt seeing Naruto show Kawaki around the village and get him familiar with the surroundings. In Boruto episode 196, fans are expecting the story to continue and deliver some more cherishing moments.

Boruto: The Next Generation is a sequel to the iconic manga series Naruto. It follows the adventures of Boruto, the son of 7th Hokage Naruto as he is on the quest to become a dependable Shinobi. The plot follows the manga by the same name which is being serialized in V-Jump magazine.

‘Boruto: Naruto Next Generations’ Episode 196 is titled “A Binding Force”, to know its release date and spoilers, read down below.

Boruto Episode 196 – Release Date, Spoilers, and Recap

Every new episode of Boruto anime drops on Sunday. The release date for Boruto episode 196 is Sunday, 25th of April, 2021.

To access the episode, the fans can visit some of the streaming websites that host this anime. Crunchyroll and Funimation are two of the platforms where viewers can stream Boruto episode 196. Given below is the timing of the release of the episode concerning different countries.

Japan – 5:30 PM, April 25st

USA/Canada – 5:00 AM, April 25st

India – 2:30 PM, April 25st

UK – 10:00 AM, April 25st

CES (Europe) – 11:00 AM, April 25st

Boruto Episode 196 Spoilers

Boruto anime is well behind the manga and at the same time, it produces its anime original episodes. That’s the reason why even after only about 50+ chapters there are more than 190 episodes. While we may not necessarily know what exactly may happen in Boruto episode 196, the preview gives us a pretty good idea.

A Friendly Bout

Naruto proposes hand-to-hand combat with Boruto. He takes Himawari and Kawaki with him to watch the bout. Before starting, Boruto says that he won’t be holding back in a fight. While fighting he uses shadow doppelganger however doesn’t manage to land any hits on his father.

Karma

Seeing him struggle, Kawaki suggests Boruto use his Karma. But for Boruto it isn’t that easy to learn about Karma all of a sudden so Kawaki helps him in that matter. He uses Karma and tries to hit his father back. Even after all his effort, Boruto fails to produce any favorable results. Naruto says that Karma has considerably increased both the power and speed of Boruto.

What Happened in Boruto Episode 195?

Boruto episode 195 was titled “A Vase” and here’s a quick summary of what took place in it.

Naruto and Kawaki

On the hunt to find a new vase, Naruto and Kawaki go on to search for it in the village. On their way, they stumble across Hokage Rock and Naruto tells Kawaki the significance of it. Sarada and Chocho also come into contact with them and Naruto buys snacks for all of them.

Boruto Episode 195 Recap

Choosing the Vase

They reach Yamanaka Flowers and meet Ino. Naruto asks Ino to keep the sensing unit on. When Naruto asks Kawaki to decide on the vase, he immediately picks one without any thought. Seeing this Sarada gets triggered over his selection.

When Ino tries to add some more flowers to the vase, its stems trigger Kawaki and he initiates to activate his Karma. Naruto immediately takes hold of the situation and calms him.

