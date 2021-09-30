Boruto Chapter 63 Spoilers Reddit, Recap, Release Date and Time

Boruto is an ongoing manga series written and illustrated by Mikio Ikemoto and Masashi Kishimoto currently being published in V-Jump magazine of Japan. It is a direct sequel to the Naruto series and follows the events taking place after it.

The manga right now is focusing on the aftermath of Isshiki’s death. Code is out to take revenge on people who were involved in the death of his master. The threat of Kara Organization is still not over and Shinobis from Konoha will have to face a challenging situation once again. Let’s talk about Boruto chapter 63 spoilers Reddit, release date, and time.

Boruto Chapter 62 Recap

In Boruto’s chapter 62 recap, Boruto asks Nishi if he could sense the chakra of Kawaki. He then informs him that Kawaki has escaped from the room. However, Nishi doesn’t pay any heed to him as he thinks this is just one of his schemes.

Search for Kawaki

Boruto approaches Naruto and informs him about the same. Naruto asks Nishi about it but he says he hasn’t sensed it disappear. Hokage deploys order to inform everyone about the situation. When they visit Kawaki’s room, his doppelganger has vanished.

Back in the forest, Ida instructs Code about the location of Kawaki. He finally manages to catch up to him as Kawaki greets him with violence. Finding that there’s no Boruto in the room, Nishi gets perplexed. Boruto tells him that he has been tricked.

Kawaki’s Intention

The news reaches Shikimaru and everyone in the sensory unit. Shikamaru says that Kawaki is one of the targets of Code, hence they need to search for him. Amado criticizes the sensory unit for its incompetency.

Boruto asks his dad to allow him to go after Kawaki, however, Naruto declines his request. Boruto sneaks away from Naruto and goes to the forest. Meanwhile, in the forest, Code overpowers Kawaki. The latter says that he wanted to meet Code to talk about something.

Boruto’s Arrival

Kawaki says that he was the person responsible for the killing of Ishhiki, hence Code should take his revenge only on him and spare Konoha. However, Code has different plans. He is going to carry forward the legacy of Isshiki and cultivate the divine tree.

This will ultimately kill everyone present on the planet, except for those who go into another dimension. He also says that he will be sparing Kawaki because of Ida. Just when he’s about to take Kawaki with him, Boruto arrives and interferes.

Boruto Chapter 63 Spoilers Reddit

For Boruto chapter 63 spoilers Reddit, we don’t have any information available yet. Since it takes about a month to release the new chapter, the spoilers will come out late. You can expect the raw scans to arrive 2 or 3 days before the official release.

Boruto vs Code

Boruto has come to aid his friend but we don’t know if he could be of any help. Code is extremely powerful now, so much that he can take on both Naruto and Sasaki at the same time. So what Boruto does to keep him down will be interesting to see.

The only chance Boruto has is if Momoshiki once again possesses his body. We saw earlier how easily Momoshiki decimated Boro easily. So if he does come out and faces Code, he could get a challenging opponent.

Boruto Chapter 63 Read Online

Boruto Chapter 63 is available to read online on Viz Media. You can subscribe to it and access all the chapters of the Boruto manga series.

Boruto Chapter 63 Release Date and Time

Here is Boruto’s chapter 63 release date and time.

Japan – 01:00 AM, October 21 st

India – 9:30 PM, October 20 th

USA/Canada – 10:00 AM, October 20 th

UK – 4:00 PM, October 20 th

CES (Europe) – 5:00 PM, October 20th

Can Boruto save Kawaki from the clutches of Code? Let us know your thoughts down in the comments.